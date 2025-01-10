It’s playoff time, but other teams are sniffing around the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator. Still, the Bills have a potential obstacle in their quest for a Super Bowl berth. Also, Von Miller dropped an honest admission about facing his former team, the Broncos, in the playoffs.

Miller said emotions are involved, according to a post on X by Jessica Kay Mendoza.

Von Miller’s emotions of playing the Broncos this Sunday: “I love everything about the Denver Broncos … it’s nothing but love but those small 3-4 second bursts I’m playing in the game I want to win”

Miller spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Broncos. He earned seven All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl honors. He hasn’t been chosen to a Pro Bowl since leaving Denver.

Bills LB Von Miller has respect from Broncos

It has been nine years since Miller helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50. But even rookie quarterback Bo Nix knows about the threat, according to yahoo.com.

“I know just from watching the Broncos back in the day, he was the contributor,” Nix said. “The main player for that Super Bowl team on defense. And he made some great plays that day for the Super Bowl, but also that year. A great guy to have in this organization, but now he’s on the opposing team and now we have to face him.

“We know the strengths that he has, and they’re really talented up front, especially on the edge. They’re athletic (and) rangy. They’re going to do a good job of trying to disrupt the game. Just like all those other good players that we’ve played throughout the year with different edge guys. We just have to do our best to contain them and not let them just take over the game.”

Of course at age 35, Miller isn’t the defensive presence he used to be. However, since he has a sack in each of the Bills’ last two games, Broncos head coach Sean Payton is wary of what might happen in the postseason.

“You see his edge presence,” Payton said. “Certainly, he does a great job with his arms. He can still bend. You have to be aware of when he’s on the field relative to what you’re wanting to do. I can remember him for all those years here.

“When you coach the Pro Bowl, we were playing an actual Pro Bowl game back then. Certainly, watching him play in that Pro Bowl, I’ll never forget it. I thought, ‘This guy has a big hotel room bill to pay,’ and we had problems blocking him, so you’ll never forget that. Elite player, Hall-of-Fame type player.”