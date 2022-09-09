Von Miller returned to LA on opening night for the first time since parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams this past summer. The new Buffalo Bills recruit knew how special this occasion was going to be so he decided to mark his return with a brand-new haircut.

The eight-time Pro Bowler shaved his head clean for opening night, save for a huge triangle-shaped patch at the back of his head. Nope, we’re not kidding. Below is a snapshot of Miller’s new do for your viewing pleasure (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

The back of Von Miller's hair is a triangle cut 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kYCEOXHmMe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

That’s… not exactly your typical haircut. Then again, Von Miller is anything like your run-of-the-mill linebacker.

It was Josh Allen and the Bills that drew first blood in this one, scoring a touchdown in the first possession of the game. As soon as the Bills’ defense came in, you just knew that Miller was raring to go against his former team.

True enough, Miller kicked off his Bills career with the first sack of the season. He caught ex-teammate Matthew Stafford for an eight-yard loss as the defending champions Rams struggled in the opening period.

Von Miller sacks his former teammate, Matthew Stafford for a loss of 8 yards 😤pic.twitter.com/dYzZxQmbqP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

There’s definitely a lot more from where that came from, and this is exactly what the Bills were hoping for when they signed Miller in the offseason. There’s no denying that the 33-year-old is no spring chicken, but it’s also true that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

The Bills are one of the favorites to go all the way this season and Von Miller will play a key role in their quest for a Super Bowl trophy.