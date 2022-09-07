Von Miller knows what it takes to win it all in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl rings to prove that. He won once with the Denver Broncos and again with the Los Angeles Rams just last season. And he’s got a legitimate chance of winning yet another Super Bowl ring with a different team as part of a Buffalo Bills squad led by quarterback Josh Allen.

Von Miller plays on the opposite side of the field to Josh Allen, but people will always listen to him when he speaks about the role of the quarterback in a Super Bowl contender. Having played with Peyton Manning with the Broncos and Matthew Stafford with the Rams, Von Miller is familiar with the special qualities a quarterback has to have to win the Super Bowl, and he is seeing those in Josh Allen.

In a recent appearance on NFL GameDay, Von Miller spoke highly of Josh Allen and how he views him as someone with a ‘contagious’ energy.

“I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of great quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford in LA, Peyton Manning with the Denver Broncos, “Von Miller said of his QB.” I got Josh Allen here with the Buffalo Bills. You got to have a quarterback to go out there and win it. Josh Allen is a stud quarterback. I love the guy. He just has this confidence about him. It’s just contagious.”

Even those who haven’t played with a Super Bowl-winning team know that Josh Allen is a special quarterback. He is high up there with the likes of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers as among today’s elite signal-callers. In 2021, he powered Buffalo’s attack that averaged nearly 30 points per game and almost 400 total yards per game. Over the past couple of seasons, Allen has recorded 8,951 passing yards and 73 touchdowns against 25 interceptions.

The Bills were ninth in 2021 with a 7.13 defensive sack rate and the addition of Von Miller makes Buffalo’s pass-rush unit and the team as a whole even more terrifying. Their new-look defense will be put to an acid rest right away in Week 1 against the Rams on the road this coming Thursday.