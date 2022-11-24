Published November 24, 2022

By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The Buffalo Bills escaped Thanksgiving with a last-second win over the Detroit Lions. While a comeback win alone is plenty for Josh Allen and company to be thankful for this holiday season, rest assured the Bills are still keeping their fingers crossed when it comes to Von Miller.

The future Hall-of-Famer left Thursday’s game early with a right knee injury after Lions center Frank Ragnow was pushed back onto his ankle. Video of the incident allowed the for the possibility of a significant injury, and Miller being subsequently carted off the field hardly quelled concerns about a potential torn ligament.

The knee injury to Von Miller doesn’t look great. pic.twitter.com/CVVXwah9Y9 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 24, 2022

The good news? Preliminary evaluation suggests Miller might have avoided a serious injury.

Source on #Bills’ Von Miller’s knee injury:’Cautiously optimistic’ he avoided major damage in the #Lions game but Monday’s tests will reveal extent,” per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Miller, it bears reminding, tore the ACL in his right knee in late December 2013, missing the Denver Broncos’ run to Super Bowl XLVIII, where they were blown out 43-8 by the Seattle Seahawks. He returned no worse for wear the following season, finishing with 14 sacks and earning Second Team All-Pro honors.

Miller entered Thursday’s action with eight sacks, 20 tackles and one forced fumble, solid numbers that nevertheless do a disservice to his stellar efficiency throughout 2022. Buffalo is intentionally keeping him on a relatively low snap count, in hopes of keeping the 33-year-old fresh for the most important moments of the biggest games of the season.

Keep your fingers crossed that further testing reveals Von Miller will soon be back on the field. He’s absolutely critical to Buffalo’s ambitions of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

The Bills, 8-3, beat the Lions 28-25 on a walk-off field goal.