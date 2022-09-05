Von Miller will be facing his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 1 of the 2022 season. While there will be emotions as he reunites with the franchise that he won a Super Bowl title with, the new Buffalo Bills defensive end won’t let that hinder him from focusing on the task at hand: winning.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Miller professed his love for the Rams and highlighted that the team will always have a special place in his heart. However, he emphasized that he is now with the Bills and that his focus is on helping the team win like he did with Los Angeles.

“I love those guys … we won Super Bowl LVI and that’ll always be there. Those’ll always be my teammates,” Miller said, via The Spun. “But at the same time, I’m on the Buffalo Bills now. And I want to create some of those same memories with my new teammates.”

Bills fans will certainly love hearing that from Von Miller. They were just one piece away from potentially competing in the Super Bowl last season, and hopes are high that Miller could be that missing piece. With that said, his commitment to winning could exactly be with what the team need in the upcoming campaign.

Miller joined the Bills in the offseason, leaving the Rams and signing a $120 million deal with Buffalo. It remains to be seen how his time with his new team will pan out, but there’s certainly reason to be optimistic.