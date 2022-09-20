‘You gotta get ’em all out’: Stefon Diggs sounds off on celebrations after resounding win vs. Titans

The Buffalo Bills sure have plenty of reasons to celebrate after a dominant 41-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Buoyed by elite performances from quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills appear to be one of the early championship favorites. However, in a game decided by literal yards, nothing is guaranteed, and even Diggs, a man of many celebrations, knows not to take anything for granted.

After the game, Stefon Diggs spoke with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, and he revealed the reason why he’s so hyped up after every touchdown and after every big play he makes for his team. During the first touchdown, in particular, Diggs hit the famous Griddy dance then pivoted to the paying homage to Ginuwine, the 51-year old performer.

“You never know what’s in the future, so sometimes you gotta get ‘em all out,” Diggs said, clearly unregretful of celebrating with such flair even if he scored two more touchdowns later in the game.

The 28-year old Diggs was quick to heap praise on Allen, who is probably the early favorite for MVP after another dominant performance leading the Bills offense.

“Josh [Allen] had a hell of a game as usual. I give all the quarterback love to him, he threw some hell of a balls. He found a way to win,” Diggs added. ” We’ve been together for a couple years now, just trying to build off of it.”

After the injury to Dane Jackson that saw the cornerback get taken off the stadium in an ambulance, Diggs and the Bills managed to hold their emotions in check and continue their annihilation of the Titans.

“It’s tough, especially ‘coz that’s one of the guys. You know we got a tight-knit group on this team. [Dane Jackson] is my guy. We share the same birthday, so that’s my birthday twin. I’m praying for him. He’s gonna be alright. We got his back.”

Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen, and the Bills will face off against the red-hot Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 in a battle between two undefeated teams, and Diggs is looking forward to what should be a hotly-contested matchup.

“It’s a great team. They got a great offense, great defense as usual. You know, it’s gonna be fun,” Diggs said.