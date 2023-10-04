It's the Josh Allen bowl in London this weekend as the Buffalo Bills quarterback takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker of the same namesake.

The two stars last played each other in 2021 when the Jaguars' Allen got the best of the Bills QB. The Jaguars LB absolutely dominated in the 9-6 win as he sacked and intercepted the Bills QB, becoming the first player to record a sack and interception versus a player with the same name. On top of all that, the Jaguars held the Bills high-flying offense to just six points.

Ahead of the game, the Bills six-foot-five quarterback known for hurdling defenders admitted he's scared to face the other Josh Allen.

“He scares me. He got me last time we played,” the Bills QB said. “He’s coming off a really good week, too. He’s a baller. He’s still considered kind of a young guy in this league, but he’s playing really good football right now. Their defensive group right now is playing at a high level. They work together very well. So we’re going to have our hands full,” via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Even though the Jaguars' Allen won the previous game, the Bills look unstoppable after defeating the Miami Dolphins 48-20. QB Josh Allen has been playing out of his mind since the disastrous Week 1 Jets game and just won Offensive Player of the Week after throwing more touchdowns than incompletions.

Still, the Jaguars should have an advantage since they played their last game in London and will be adjusted to the time difference. The Jaguars' Josh Allen is also coming off a phenomenal game in which he had three sacks on quarterback Desmond Ridder. He currently is tied for the NFL lead in sacks with six.

May the best Josh Allen win.