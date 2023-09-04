The Buffalo Bills look to make it four AFC East titles in a row, but three teams have different plans for them this year. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an AFC East Champion prediction and pick.

Last year, the Bills ran away with the division. They would win their last seven games, with the one no contest due to the Demar Hamlin situation against the Bengals. It would be a 13-3 season for them as they won the division for a third straight year. The Miami Dolphins would make the playoffs as well. They started 8-3 but would lose their next five games and have to beat the Jets on the last day of the season to make the Wild Card. Meanwhile. the Patriots would have their third-ever losing season under Bill Belichick. They would finish 8-9 on the year, and miss the playoffs for just the fifth time in Belichick's 23 years. The New York Jets started the season hot, with a 7-4 record, but they would lose their last six in a row, to finish 7-10 and miss the playoffs.

This year, the Bills are the favorites to repeat, but the Dolphins will be looking to take another step forward and win the division for the first time since 2008. The Patriots will be hoping to rebound and win their first division title without Tom Brady. Finally, the Jets brought in Aaron Rodgers to help them win their first AFC East crown since 2002.

Here are the AFC South NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: AFC East Champion

Buffalo Bills: +120

New York Jets: +250

Miami Dolphins: +290

New England Patriots: +800

Why The Buffalo Bills Will Win the AFC East

The Buffalo Bills have their sites set on something larger than just the AFC East. The Bills have won 11 or more games in each of the last three seasons, and have Josh Allen at quarterback. He threw for 4.407 yards last year with 36 touchdowns. Allen also ran for 763 yards and eight scores. He will still be throwing to Stefon Diggs. In his three years in Buffalo, he has been over 1,200 yards and eight scores in all of them. Last year it was 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. If he can be kept happy, he will make a major impact on this team. Gabe Davis is across from him, and he will be more consistent this year, giving the Bills a solid two-punch threat. They also keep together a solid offensive line and bring in Dalton Kincaid to be a presence in the offense out of Utah.

Buffalo will have a solid offense once again, and if the defense can keep up what they did last year, it should be another fruitful season. The Bills were sixth in the league in yards allowed per game while sitting second in points allowed per game. They lost Tremaine Edmunds, but with Matt Milano back, the linebacking core will be fine. They also bring back Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde in the secondary. If Gregory Rousseau can continue what he did at the end of last year, the Bills will have a solid pass rush as well, and be able to take the division.

Why The New York Jets Will Win the AFC East

In 2008 the New York Jets brought in an aging quarterback from Green Bay. Brett Favre led them to a 9-7 record, and now they are hoping Aaron Rodgers will lead them to more. The Jets will be playing a lot of prime-time games with Rodgers at quarterback. They open against the Bills in primetime on Monday Night Football, and then will also get the first-ever NFL Black Friday game. Aaron Rodgers will be a nice upgrade over the combination of Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco. Between Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, he will have some nice targets to throw to with Randall Cobb.

The Jets defense should be solid again this year. Sauce Gardener and Quinnen Williams are back, They finished fourth in yards per game allowed last year, and fourth in points allowed. There could be a regression this year for some of their young stars, but still, this could be a top-five defense that is paired with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers rarely has played with a great defense. The last time he played with a top-five defense, he won the Super Bowls and has won ten or more games every year when the defense is top 15.

Why The Miami Dolphins Will Win the AFC East

This will all hinge on the health of Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was brilliant in the first three games and the Dolphins were 3-0. Then came his first concussion. After missing two games, he came back and was solid, but then had another concussion, and ended up missing the end of the season. Still, when he was on the field, he was great. He threw for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns in 13 starts. If he had played the full year, those numbers could have been over 4,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. The offense is solid, when he is on the field.

On defense, improvement is needed in the passing game. They hired Vic Fangio to run the defense. He is great at making schemes to create turnovers, somewhere the Dolphins struggled last year. He has Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb who will help rush the passer. Jalen Ramsey will miss some time but will improve the secondary when he returns.

Why The New England PatriotsWill Win the AFC East

The Patriots will be led by Mac Jones again this year. They made an upgrade at wide receiver for him this year, bringing in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki. They also keep Rhamondre Stevenson. He started just seven games last year but was productive. Stevenson had 1,040 yards last season with five scores. He also caught 69 balls for 421 yards and a score. With Ezekiel Elliott joining the squad, the Patriots will have a solid running game to take some of the pressure off of Mac Jones.

Bill Belichick's teams are also always solid on defense. They should continue that this year. The Patriots bring back ten starters of defense,e losing just Devin McCourty. Then, they grabbed Christian Gonzalez in the draft, which should continue to improve their secondary. There are no major weaknesses on the defense, and it will be good enough to keep them in some games, and maybe win some of them.

Final AFC East Champion Prediction & Pick

Injuries are impossible to predict in the NFL. The Patriots do not have the offense to win the division, but the other three teams do. The Bills need to get over the hump if they want to win a Super Bowl. With that in mind though, it is easy to see them pulling off a little in the regular season to conserve for the playoffs. With that, if Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, they can easily win the division. The Jets could also make some noise, but if there is any defensive regression, they will not win the division. Predicting injuries is impossible, and any team could lose their top guy at any moment. Tagovailoa stays healthy this year, and they win the division.

Final AFC East Champion Prediction & Pick: Dolphins (+290)