By Rexwell Villas · 4 min read

The Buffalo Bills are still scorching. They are coming off a 35-13 demolition job of a win over the Chicago Bears in Windy City last Saturday to extend their undefeated streak to six games. With that being said, let’s now take a look at some of the studs and duds for the Bills in their domination of Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 16.

Bills Studs

Devin Singletary

The Bills’ ground attack in Week 16 was relentless and unforgiving. Buffalo burned rubber for a total of 254 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries, with running back Devin Singletary leading the way. Singletary had his most productive rushing performance in a game this season versus Chicago, compiling 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, including one that ripped the Bears for 33 yards.

Before that game, Singletary never had more than 86 rushing yards in a game in 2022, but he showed he can be trusted with the rock in Week 16. In addition to his work on the ground, Singletary also caught two passes on three targets for 19 receiving yards. James Cook also had a nice performance in support of Singletary, but the latter can be expected to carry the RB1 tag for Buffalo, especially after he took full advantage of the Bears’ leaky run defense.

Gabe Davis

The 23-year-old Davis is having quite an up-and-down season in 2022, but against the Bears, he was a dependable asset downfield in the Bills’ passing attack. In fact, Davis paced Buffalo with 45 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches and six targets. His stat line would hardly turn a lot of heads, but he made it easier for the Bills to survive a game in which Josh Allen’s top weapon wasn’t producing much, with Stefon Diggs staying quiet for nearly the entire duration of the contest.

The cold weather was a major deterrent for the Bills’ passing game, but Davis still brought something significant to the table for his team. Davis had 20 touchdowns receiving in 2021 but only has seven so far in 2021. Nevertheless, it can’t be denied that he was one of the bright spots on the Bills team in Week 16.

Tremaine Edmunds

Chicago’s offense almost always trips itself up, but the presence of Tremaine Edmunds on the field in Week 16 made life a whole lot harder for Justin Fields and the Bears. Edmunds was a big thorn in the side of the Bears’ attack, as he was constantly breaking up plays and disrupting the flow of Chicago’s offense. He finished with a game-high nine total tackles (5 solo).

Together with Matt Milano, Edmunds anchored Buffalo’s defense that limited the Bears down to only 209 total yards from scrimmage. Bears running back David Montgomery only managed to rush for 62 yards on 16 carries. It was way worse for Fields, who only had 11 yards to show on seven carries. Those 11 rushing yards were the fewest in a game this season for the Bears quarterback, who a week before, had 95 rushing yards on 15 rushing attempts against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Bills Duds

Josh Allen

The Bills will go as far as where Allen takes them, but in Week 16, they found a way to edge the Bears despite a sub-optimal performance from their star quarterback. Allen went just 15 of 26 for 172 passing yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions — his fifth multi-interception game of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The cold temperature was not ideal for the Bills’ usually robust passing attack that ranks seventh in the nation with 259.5 passing yards per game, but even with that excuse, Allen should have been better and more accurate versus the Bears. While Allen mitigated the impact of his letdown passing performance by rushing six times for 41 yards and a touchdown, the Bills surely would have loved to see him be better in his decision-making in the pocket than what he showed in Week 16.

Stefon Diggs

As mentioned earlier, Diggs had a forgettable performance against the Bears, as he only picked up two catches on two targets for 19 receiving yards. It was not Diggs’ fault that the temperature at Soldier Field was low enough for the Bills to mostly abandon their passing attack and lean heavily on their ground game instead, but at least from a fantasy football perspective, those who started Diggs would not hesitate to call him a bona fide dud.

Prior to meeting the Bears, Diggs had never recorded fewer than 30 receiving yards or caught fewer than five passes in a game this season. It should get better for Diggs in Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but Week 16 can be best forgotten for the wide receiver.