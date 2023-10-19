Not only are the Buffalo Bills the favorite to trade for wide receiver Davante Adams, but running back Derrick Henry.

Talk about an unstoppable offense!

According to Bet Online, the Bills have +200 odds to get Henry if the Tennessee Titans decide to trade him. The Kansas City Chiefs are in second with +300 odds, the Miami Dolphins are in third with +400 odds, and the Dallas Cowboys are in fourth with +600 odds.

The Titans are rumored to consider trading away their superstar rusher as they've gotten off to a 2-4 start. Though Henry is still one of the better backs in the league, he is 29-years-old and on the second half of his career. If the Titans are in a rebuilding stage, they may want to send Henry to a contender.

If Derrick Henry does get traded to the Bills, he will join James Cook in the backfield. Henry would most likely get the bulk of the carries, but Cook could factor in as a change-of-pace or third down back. Adding Henry to the offense would also give the Bills a much different feel. Buffalo has tried to become more of a running team as of late with Cook, but they still heavily rely on Josh Allen's arm. Through much of Allen's career, the quarterback has been a leading rusher for the Bills. If Henry joins the team, they'd have a bell-cow and would become much less reliant on Allen scrambles to get first downs.

Any trades will have to be made before the October 31st deadline.