The Buffalo Bills have five games remaining in the regular season, and the only thing they are playing, for now, is the bye in the first round and home-field advantage through to the Super Bowl. The Bills clinched the AFC East last week but are fighting with the Kansas City Chiefs for the first seed. The Los Angeles Rams are also in a fight, but theirs is between three other teams for first place in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks lead the division with a 7-5 record, while the Arizona Cardinals have the same record as the Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers are a game back. The Bills will attempt to avoid the trap game when they travel to Los Angeles for this matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Rams prediction and pick.

Bills-Rams Last Game – Matchup History

The Bills and Rams don't play each other often as they play in separate divisions, but they have been in two games since 2020. The Bills have a three-game winning streak over the Rams, with their first coming in 2016 in Los Angeles. Buffalo won 35-32 at home in 2020, while they defeated Los Angeles 31-10 on the road in 2022.

The score was 10-10 after the first half in that 2022 matchup, but the Bills rallied off 21 consecutive points in the second half to steal the victory. The Bills were one-point favorites in the game, which made the result even more surprising.

Overall Series: Bills 9-5

Here are the Bills-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bills-Rams Odds

Buffalo Bills: -4 (-105)

Moneyline: -200

Los Angeles Rams: +4 (-115)

Moneyline: +165

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bills vs. Rams

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bills are on an impressive run, including winning seven consecutive games and covering the spread in six. They haven't been defeating slouches, as they have wins over the Kansas City Chiefs, San Franciso 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks. The Bills have been blowing away the spread in most of their games. They covered by 19 points last week when they defeated the 49ers and defeated the Chiefs by two possessions in a game where they were 2.5-point favorites. The Bills' only blemish this season was back-to-back losses, but they have been red-hot since that moment.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

Don't look at the Rams' record and count them out as contenders in the NFC West. They have won five of their last seven games, and one of those losses was against the rolling Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams need the Seahawks to grab a loss somewhere to catch up; if they don't, their performance over the last few weeks will be all for naught. One concerning thing for the Rams is that they were the favorites in three of their past four games, but they have won just two of them outright.

The Rams hold the advantage on the injury report, as they've gotten Cooper Kupp and Puka Nucua back over the past few weeks. They had a minor scare when Matthew Stafford's ankle popped up on the injury report, but it seems he'll be ready to go.

Final Bills-Rams Prediction & Pick

The Bills could easily fall into a trap in this game. They came off an exciting snow game against the 49ers last week, and a Super Bowl preview with the Detroit Lions is looming. The Bills could win this game, but passing over the key number of three makes us take the Rams to keep this game within a field goal or possibly even pull off the upset.

Final Bills-Rams Prediction & Pick: Rams +4 (-115)