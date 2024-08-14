With the loss of Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills are trying to rebuild their wide receiver room, and there might be reinforcements on the way. Corey Davis, who was the 5th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, worked out for the Bills as he looks to make a comeback in the league, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

“Here’s an interesting one: the Bills tried out former Titans and Jets WR Corey Davis. The former 5th overall pick in draft unretired after a year away and is now seeking a return to the league,” Yates said on X, formerly Twitter.

Last season, Davis retired during the New York Jets training camp, but he applied for reinstatement this year. The Jets released him off the reserve/retired list and he became a free agent.

Corey Davis can add to the Bills wide receiver depth

With the Buffalo Bills still trying to round out their wide receiver depth, Corey Davis could be a nice addition to the team. Davis missed last season, but in 2022, he caught 32 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen has shown throughout his career that he can air the ball out, and in 2022 Davis set a career-best with 16.8 yards per catch.

The Bills have a few reliable pass catchers on the team already such as Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman, but none of them will probably produce at the level that Diggs did while he was on the team. The expectation isn't for somebody like Davis to come in and fill that role, but the more receivers that Allen can trust and throw to, the better it will be for the offense.

As long as Allen is the quarterback, the Bills will also have a chance, regardless of who is on the field. If the Bills sign Davis, there's no doubt Allen will get him the ball.