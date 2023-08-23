New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is retiring from the NFL, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Corey Davis' retirement comes as a surprise. He was in line for a good amount of playing time and targets with Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets this season.

Davis retired at just 28 years old. Davis had been away from the Jets due to a personal matter, and head coach Robert Saleh said that he will be afforded all of the time he needs. Now, he will be retiring from the NFL.

Davis' peak years came with the Tennessee Titans, a team he spent four seasons with. His career high in receiving yards was 984 in 2020, according to Pro Football Reference. He would have had a chance to contribute to a contending team with Aaron Rodgers on the Jets this season, but he decided that now is the time to hang it up.

Davis posted a statement on his retirement on Instagram.

“For some time now I've been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football,” Davis' statement reads. “This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I've been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined – I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

Davis was projected to be a starter on the Jets' depth chart. Now, there will be more opportunities for receivers like Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman Jr. behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.