Billy Horschel took home his second career title at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, England on Sunday. He defeated Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence in a playoff at the BMW PGA Championship and did so in thrilling fashion.

Lawrence found the water on the first playoff hole, leaving Horschel and McIlroy to battle it out. After watching McIlroy just miss a lengthy eagle putt, Horschel essentially told McIlroy, one of his close friends, to hold his beer. He then drained his eagle on the par-5 18th.

McIlroy once again was left heartbroken as Horschel celebrated.

Afterward, Horschel detailed his mixed emotions.

“Feels great. Still a little bit of shock but listen, it was a fabulous week and a fabulous four days of golf,” said Horschel.

“You know, playing against some of the best players in the world in Rory McIlroy and Matteo who has come back from his struggles, so many top players up there, and to come out victorious, right now, I can't describe it. I'm speechless.”

The flip side though was who he beat in that playoff, knowing how close McIlroy has been time and again.

“He's a really good friend. We go back to Walker Cup in 2007, our head-to-head days,” Horschel said.

“I know he's been close a lot this year. He has not been able to get it done and you can feel for someone like that. I do feel for him a little bit that it was another opportunity that he wasn't able to get it done, but at the same time, you know, to battle him head-to-head and with other guys on the last playoff hole, I wouldn't want it any other way.”

Billy Horschel catches fire at BMW PGA Championship

As the final round wound down Sunday, it appeared as though Horschel would come up just short.

Lawrence was in the clubhouse at 20-under after carding a 7-under 65. McIlroy, playing alongside Horschel, then eagled 17 to join Lawrence at 20-under.

“I always felt, Rory, he's got a lot of firepower. It's just a matter of time. He's been hitting good quality shots and good quality putts that didn't go in. I told him after 17, I said, ‘I had a feeling you were going to make that.' Just because he's been so close the last two days, playing with him, he had not had that big moment yet, and that was that big moment.”

Horschel now sat two shots back as he played the 17th.

He needed to be perfect. Perfect he was.

Horschel closed with two birdies as McIlroy missed a chance to win in regulation on 18, forcing the three-way playoff. The Florida native did not cool down there, though.

Both Horschel and McIlroy birdied the first playoff hole as Lawrence bowed out. That set the stage for the friends to play the 18th hole yet again.

Both players reached in two, leaving a couple of eagle putts. But it was American PGA Tour pro who made good with the putter.

“Feels amazing. I'm excited. I'm thrilled. I'm speechless. I can't put into words — what this moment means to me, and it still hasn't actually sunk in, but yeah, I mean, it was a special, special tournament that I love to death, and to come out as a two-time champion, you know, I'm just over the moon.”