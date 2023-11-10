Explaining Black Manta's villain origin story in the comics and his possible role in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

In the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Black Manta (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) gets his hands on the mythical Black Trident. Thus, unleashing an ancient and sinister power. To put an end to this terror, Aquaman teams up with an unexpected ally—his brother, Orm, the ex-king of Atlantis.

While not as universally recognized as iconic villains like the Joker or Lex Luthor, Black Manta might just be a villain we've been waiting for from DCEU.

Now, even in his debut in the first Aquaman film, there are still some mysterious gaps in his villainous origin story waiting to be unraveled.

Here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom's villain. And how he can possibly shape Aquaman's journey in the upcoming DCEU films.

Black Manta Origin

Initially shrouded in mystery, Black Manta's sole purpose was to dismantle Aquaman's world. In the comics, he's also behind the tragic death of Aquaman's son, Arthur Curry, Jr.. Just only a decade after his cryptic debut.

However, it wasn't until 1992 that Black Manta received his inaugural origin story. There, his narrative becomes laden with darkness, kidnapping, slavery, and a thirst for revenge.

This origin, though not exclusive, stands out among the character's diverse narratives. In another rendition, Black Manta is portrayed as a troubled autistic child in Gotham. According to DC, he became the subject of many unsettling experiments at Arkham Asylum. This explains his transformation towards violence.

In the New 52 version, closely aligned with the Aquaman film, depicts Black Manta as a mercenary commissioned. His purpose? To obtain young Arthur Curry's blood. A confrontation ensues, leading to the inadvertent deaths of both fathers and igniting a profound and enduring feud.

Villain suit in Aquaman

Beyond his varied origin stories, Black Manta's visual identity is a defining feature—an awe-inspiring yet terrifying suit.

Equipped with a jetpack, a telepathic scrambler to block Aquaman, and a helmet emitting powerful energy blasts from glowing red eyes, the suit is both aesthetically pleasing and functionally formidable. His arsenal includes a trident, a harpoon gun, and knives. Even without the suit, Black Manta possesses enhanced strength, advanced martial arts skills, and a genius-level intellect.

Despite his portrayal in comics, the fate of Black Manta hangs in uncertainty in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Whether he meets his demise or seeks redemption remains unknown.

What's certain is the lingering tension between him and Arthur Curry from their unresolved conflicts in the first film. Compounding the intrigue is a comic storyline featuring Black Manta's involvement in the demise of ‘Aquababy,' promising exciting and suspenseful twists in the culmination of the new movie.

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will be out in Theaters, December 20.