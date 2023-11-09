Jason Momoa's 'Arthur Curry' or Aquaman, got himself busy between the first and second film with a family on Aquaman 2.

A month before Arthur Curry's return to the big screen as Aquaman, fans are left wondering what happened to him in between. Now—to be clear, Jason Momoa's last role as Arthur was in the first Aquaman movie.

We've seen him fight for his throne, reunite with his mother, and seemingly end up with Mera. But after that, what really happened?

Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry before Aquaman 2

After the trailer dropped for Aquaman 2, we've seen drastic changes. According to Screen Rant, the official synopsis of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom confirms that Amber Heard is reprising her role as Mera. This indicates that Aquaman and Mera have remained together since the events of the first film.

Despite debates about Heard's presence due to her legal dispute with Johnny Depp, her role was never cut. Director James Wan clarified in an interview that Mera's reduced screentime was intentional. Apparently, the alignment with the sequel is on Aquaman and Orm's relationship.

The trailer suggests Mera will also share the screen with Aquaman and their son.

The film's first trailer reveals that Aquaman's son was born around three years after Aquaman became King of Atlantis. This is set with the age of the comic book counterpart, Aquababy, who typically appears as a little baby. Plus, this also makes sense because after the battle with Orm, the Atlantis found peace. Although it's shorter.

In comics, Black Manta kidnaps and kills Aquababy. In parallel, the trailer also hints at a potential adaptation of this storyline. With Black Manta threatening Arthur Curry's family and Orm expressing a desire to end the bloodline.

A possible plot for Aquababy

While the fate of Aquababy remains uncertain in the sequel, the impending DC Universe reboot may bring changes to Aquaman's character and storyline. Extensive reshoots and the evolving nature of the DCU add complexity to predicting the future of Aquaman and his supporting characters.

As the DCEU transitions into the DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran, it's unclear which characters and storylines will continue. There are even rumors suggesting Momoa may step down as Aquaman to play Lobo, his favorite comic book character. However, this casting remains unconfirmed.

For now, what we know is that Arthur Curry and Mera are both together and building a family. Soon, we'll see what happens when Black Manta enters the picture.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is available in theaters on December 22.