In Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3, players can collect 6 Buddha Eyeballs to summon the secret boss, Shigandang. While it may not seem like it, summoning the boss can actually make your life easier, depending on how much progress you’ve already made in the chapter. Without further ado, we’ll show you how to get all 6 Buddha Eyes in Black Myth Wukong’s second Chapter.

Where To Find All 6 Buddha Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong Chapter 3

Overall, there are six Buddha Eyes you must find in order to summon the secret boss Shigandang in Black Myth Wukong.

The first Buddha Eyeball can be found directly behind the Squall Hideout Shrine. To reach this Shrine, start in the Valley of Despair Shrine, head across the bridge and move forward until you reach the Eyeball. If you reached the Shrine, you’ve gone too far and need to turn around to find the eyeball.

Starting from the Squall Hideout Shrine, head right and up the path to reach the second Buddha Eyeball. As you move up the path look, stay along the left side and keep looking to the left to find the Eyeball.

For the third eyeball, turn around from where you got the second eyeball, and you’ll see a wooden path high up covered with Blazebones. You’ll need to head around and up the path. Use Cloud Step to quietly navigate past the enemies and reach the Third Buddha’s Eyeball.

For the Fourth Buddha’s Eyeball, return to the Squall Hideout Shrine, but this time head left. You’ll eventually enter a cave, and in the back left corner is a small, dimly lit area. Here, you’ll see the fourth Eyeball.

When you collect it, continue up the cave and stick to the left. Eventually, you’ll enter Rockrest Flat. Upon coming from this way you might see a wooden platform with a Blazebone on it. If that’s the case, head left to find another path in the cave that leads to an area where you can fight the Mother of Stones Boss. However, we’re not looking to fight her right now.

Instead, head right to where you fought her, and you’ll be back outside, with only one path to follow. This will take you to the fifth Buddha’s Eyeball.

For the final Buddha’s Eyeball, head back to Rockrest Flat. When you head back down the cave, just turn left and you’ll find yourself back outside. This open area has a shrine, and to the left of that Shrine is the sixth Buddha’s Eyeball.

Of course, feel free to watch the video above, which shows you quick route to finding all Eyeballs with ease.

How to Use the Buddha’s Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong

Once you collect all Six Buddha’s Eyeballs, head to the Rockrest Flat Shrine. If you move past the Buddha’s Eyeball, you’ll see a path under an archway that leads to another open field. This is where you may have fought with the Stone Vanguard already. If not, you’re in luck!

Players can use the 6 Buddha’s Eyeballs to summon Shigandang, a secret boss fight located next to the Stone Vanguard. If you’re not sure which is which when entering the battlefield, just note this:

The Stone Vanguard is the pile of rocks that form together

Shigandang is the one solid rock with unique carvings

If you head to the area from Rockrest Flat (From the Squall Hideout, and from Valley of Despair) you’ll see Shigandang’s rock well before the Stone Vanguard.

The reward for beating Shigandang is 1652 experience, 1371 Will, 1 Mind Core, 2 Yaoguai Cores, a Heart of Stone, and a Skhanda of Feeling.

Overall, that includes where to find all 6 Buddha Eyeballs in Black Myth Wukong, and where you can use them. We hope this guide helps you defeat both Shigandang and the Stone Vanguard with ease. Feel free to check out some of our other guides on how to get materials like Silk and Refined Iron Sand.

