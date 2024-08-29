A new update for Game Science’s Black Myth Wukong rolled out, nerfing one of the game’s mandatory boss battles. Furthermore, the update addresses many technical issues to create a smoother experience for players. Therefore, we listed everything you need to know from the latest update in Black Myth Wukong.

Black Myth Wukong Update 1.0.8.14860 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where enabling FSR could cause crashes for some players during startup or the prologue.

Fixed a crash issue in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow (NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing enabled)

Fixed an issue where hair would stretch abnormally.

Optimized the hair effects for Yaoguai King “Lingxuzi”.

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King “Captain Wise-Voice”.

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai “Lantern Warden” in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could get stuck in performing “Whirling Thrusts in Thurst Stance” and become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could not switch stances properly in the sixth chapter.

Fixed an issue where the Destined One could encounter stats errors in specific situations.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the quest related to Yaoguai Chief “Daoist Mi” would still appear on Travel menu after the quest became unable to complete.

Fixed an issue where the progress display for collecting Portraits in Journals was incorrect.

Fixed some text errors in Chinese.

Added translations for Portraits in several languages and optimized existing translations.

Added translations for song titles and lyrics in Music library in several languages and corrected display errors in English lyrics.

Optimized translations for Talents, Equipment, and Inventory in several languages and fixed some text errors.

Improved the layout of subtitles in several languages.

Optimized the translation of loading screen tips in several languages

Overall, the biggest change in this update comes in the form of a nerf to Chapter 3 Boss Captain Wise-Voice. Although not a difficult boss, players should hopefully have a less difficult time fighting him and progressing through the story. The rest of the patch notes concern mostly in bug fixes and visual improvements.

Overall, that includes everything from the latest Black Myth Wukong update. We hope this patch becomes useful for those still trying to fight Captain Wise-Voice. Now I just wish the developers would nerf Yellow Loong and I’d be set. Jokes aside, We look forward to any future updates that Game Science rolls out.

