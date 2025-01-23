Earning all three buffs activates Overdrive, which allows you to earn double the stars after defeating enemies. Gun Game Gun game returns to Call of Duty in Season 2 of Black Ops 6. Cycle through up to 20 different weapons by earning kills. The first play to essentially earn 20 kills wins the game. Valentine's Day Limited-Time Modes Furthermore, new Valentine's Day themed modes make their way to BO6 in Season 2: Third-Wheel Gunfight (3v3 mode)

Couples Dance-Off (2v2 mode New Perks, Wildcards, & Scorestreaks Slipstream (Perk) Slot: 3 Type: Enforcer (Red) Raises base sprint speed at the cost of removing Sprint-Tac

Hunter's Instinct (Perk) Slot: 2 Type: Enforcer (Red) Eliminating an enemy marks the next closest enemy

FlySwatter (Wildcard) Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher

War Machine (Score Streak) Type: Lethal Score: 1300 Mastery Badge: Yes Effect: Powerful burst-fire grenade launcher with grenades that explode on impact

Beyond the new maps, modes, perks, scorestreaks, etc., Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 adds a ton of quality of life improvements for the player. Overall, this includes improvements for your HUD and Challenge Trackers in both Zombies and MP. Additionally, the developers reduced collision with teammates, among other convenient changes. Lastly, Ranked Play returns once again, which use the same maps, modes, and settings as CDL players. Additionally, winning Ranked Games earns you some sweet rewards if you want to grind for them. New Zombies Map & Weapon – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Overall, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 brings a new Zombies map called “The Tomb”. With it comes a new Enemy type, weapon, and player-controlled hazard to help you fight the undead. Furthermore, this map continues the story seen on Citadelle Des Mortes, if you're interested in the lore of CoD Zombies. The new enemy type is called a “Shock Mimic”. As the name suggests, these creatures can appear as random items before appearing out of thin air to attack you. Thankfully, you have a new Wonder Weapon at your disposal – Staff of Ice. This staff slows enemies, freezing them in place to help you control crowds. Furthermore, the Weapon also allows you to revive teammates. Overall, it seems like an extremely clutch weapon to use. Additionally, the new Map brings back the Perk-A-Cola “Death Perception”. Overall, this perk helps you detect enemies behind walls, allowing you to know when danger is nearby. Like other Perks, this one comes with Minor and Major augments which can improve its effectiveness. Furthermore, Season 2 adds three new GobbleGums: Dead Drop (Epic) – Greatly increases Drop rates of Salvage and Equipment for five minutes

Modified Chaos (Legendary) – Greatly reduces all ammo mod cooldowns for two minutes

Quacknarok (Whimsical) – Zombies move around in rubber ducky inner tubes for three minutes Lastly, Treyarch is adding a new support weapon called the War Machine, as well as new quality of life improvement updates. One of the biggest ones they've mentioned before is the co-op pause feature. Now, you'll be able to pause the game if everyone is in the same party. If you haven't played Citadelle Des Mortes yet, you should do soon. The map offers some cool easter eggs and gameplay mechanics, but many players will move on to The Tomb when it releases. We look forward to another action-packed Zombies map!

New Warzone Content – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2

Overall, Warzone won't be receiving an insane amount of content this time around. However, the developers want to use this time to prioritize their focus on gameplay tuning. While you won't see a ton of new content, these improvements should hopefully make your experience more fun. However, there's still some new content for players to see during Season 2.

Firstly, players will see new Perks in Warzone this season, including:

Reactive Armor (Slot 2) Your armor regenerates up to 50% if you haven’t taken damage in the last 5 seconds.

Low Profile (Slot 1) You are able to move more quickly while crouched and prone. Move slightly faster when downed.



Expect to see a bigger focus on gameplay tuning this season in Warzone. At the very least, you have a few new things to check out when you deploy. Personally, we're fine with a season offering less content for Warzone. However, we also do hope the changes implemented actually make meaningful improvements. That said, we look forward to seeing what Treyarch has in store for us.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Weapons & More

Overall, Season 2 adds four new weapons for players to use in combat.

PPSh-41 SMG

Feng 82 LMG

TR2 Marksman Rifle

Cypher 091 Assault Rifle

All of these weapons can be unlocked in Season 2 and beyond. If you're somebody who grinds for weapon masteries, you'll have some more work to do this season. Overall, we're curious to see how these weapons compare to others in the meta. It's also reasonable to expect that Treyarch will tweak these weapons and others over time via balance changes.