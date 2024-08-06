The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to take a step forward in 2024-25. The Blackhawks watched Connor Bedard win the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in 2023-24. And they saw promising developments from the likes of Alex Vlasic, Kevin Korchinski, and Philipp Kurashev.

The Blackhawks finished near the bottom of the league this past season. In fact, they had the second overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft as a result. Having a top-two pick for the second year in a row certainly helps Chicago build for the future. However, they are looking for better performances on the ice in the seasons ahead.

Chicago brought back Teuvo Teravainen in NHL Free Agency in addition to signing Tyler Bertuzzi. However, the Blackhawks will need their young stars to make strives in 2024-25. Especially if they want to surprise a few people this year. Here are two potential Blackhawks breakout candidates to keep an eye on this upcoming season.

Alex Vlasic is a promising defenseman

As mentioned, Alex Vlasic made a huge impact on the Blackhawks in his rookie season. In fact, he played the second-most minutes of any Chicago defender in 2023-24. Only veteran defenseman Seth Jones played more total minutes than Vlasic this past season.

Vlasic was one of the Blackhawks' best defenders in his first full NHL season. The 23-year-old had the lowest goals against per 60 minutes (3) among Chicago defensemen, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he had the highest on-ice save percentage (.908%) of any Chicago blueliners, as well.

Granted, these numbers aren't great in a vacuum. Allowing three goals per 60 minutes, for instance, leaves a lot to be desired. However, Vlasic was asked to play a major role from the get-go in 2023-24. Not only did he play that role, he performed better than he had any right to given that this was his first full season.

Vlasic showed he could be a top-pairing defenseman for the Blackhawks in 2023-24. He has to build on that in the year ahead. If he does, the Illinois native could play a major role in returning the Blackhawks to their former glory.

Kevin Korchinski has a lot of potential

Kevin Korchinski dominated the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2022-23. Chicago hoped that his dominant form was a sign of good things ahead for his rookie campaign. And, for the most part, his rookie season showed the promise that made him a top-10 pick in 2022.

Korchinski played the third-most minutes of any Blackhawks defender in 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. The former top-10 pick finished second behind Vlasic in goals against per 60 (3.11) and on-ice save percentage (.905), as well. Korchinski finished ahead of Vlasic in Corsi For Percentage (45.44%), as well.

Korchinski didn't quite play the role that Vlasic did in 2023-24. But the Blackhawks still leaned on the former top-10 pick as a rookie. He shouldered the workload incredibly well. And he has all the tools of a potential top-pairing defenseman in the NHL. There is a solid foundation for Korchinski to build upon moving forward.

The Blackhawks struggled to keep the puck out of the net last year. An improved Korchinski would certainly go a long way toward ensuring Chicago doesn't bottom out once again. A breakout campaign from both of their young defensemen would be huge in potentially accelerating the rebuild and returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs sooner rather than later.