The Chicago Blackhawks hit the road as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks come into the game sitting at 7-12-1 on the year but have won just one of their last four games overall. Last time out, they faced the Florida Panthers. The Blackhawks took the lead on a power play goal in the first period and would add to that lead in the second. Chicago would win the game 3-1. Meanwhile, the Flyers come into the game 8-10-2 on the year and have won three of their last five games overall. Last time out, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes took the 1-0 lead in the first period, but the Flyers would tie it in the second. Still, they gave up three goals in the third to fall 4-1.

Here are the Blackhawks-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Flyers Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +132

Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -160

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Flyers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blackhawks have been led by Connor Bedard on the top line. Bedard comes into the game with three goals and 12 assists this year, while also having six assists on the power play this year. He is joined on the top line by Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson. Dickinson has four goals and three assists on the year. Anderson has not scored this year and has added just one assist.

Meanwhile, Tevuo Teraveinen has been solid from the third line and on the power play this year. Teraveinen comes in with five goals and five assists on the year. Four goals and three assists come on the power play this year. Ryan Donato has also been solid this year. He leads the team with eight goals while also having three assists. Second-line forward Nick Foligno has also been good this year. He has six goals and three assists on the year. He is joined by Tyler Bertuzzi on that line. Bertuzzi has five goals and two assists this year. Finally, blue-lines Seth Jones has been solid, with two goals and eight assists on the year. He has two goals and three assists on the power play.

Petr Mrazek is expected to be in goal for the Blackhawks in this one. Mrazek is 6-8-0 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. Last time out he stopped 32 of 33 shots against the Panthers, taking the win. It was his sixth straight game allowing three or fewer goals, and his fourth time in five games being above .920 in save percentage.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Travis Konecny leads the way for the Flyers this year from the top line. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 12 assists on the year, while having five goals and an assist on the power play. Konecny leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He is joined on the top line by Owen Tippett. Tippett comes in with four goals and six assists on the year. Rounding out the top line is Sean Couturier. Couturier comes in with three goals and six assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Matvei Michkov has been solid this year. He has six goals and nine assists on the season. Further, Bobby Brink has added production. Brink comes into the game with three goals and six assists on the year. The Flyers also get offensive production from the blue line. Travis Sanheim has five goals and seven assists on the year from the blue line.

It is expected to be Ivan Fedotov in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 3-4-0 on the year with a 3.69 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage. Fedotov has been hit-and-miss as of late. Last time out, he allowed four goals on 37 shots. It was the third time in the last five games he has allowed four goals in a start. Still, he has two games where he has allowed two or fewer goals and been above .920 in save percentage.

Final Blackhawks-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Flyers come into this NHL game heavily favored in terms of odds. Still, they have struggled. They are scoring just 2.70 goals per game this year, while sitting 28th in the NHL in goals allowed per game. The Blackhawks are scoring just 2.35 goals per game, but they are much better on defense, sitting 13th in the NHL in goals allowed per game. With the better goaltender playing in this one, take the Blackhawks to cover.

Final Blackhawks-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (-192)