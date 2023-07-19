Another NBA Summer League has gone for Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe. The Blazers have their primary focus on finding a new home for disgruntled star Damian Lillard and Portland fans can't wait for the trade to go down. But they also had their eyes on the incoming sophomore to see the progress he made after his first year in the NBA.

For the most part, Summer League was a mixed bag for Sharpe. The Canadian started kicked off his Las Vegas stint scoring 21 points on 21 shots (seven of which he made). Sharpe added seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a couple of blocks to round out an all-around performance despite the horrid shooting. Sharpe shot way worse two days later, where he went 4-of-18 to score just nine points in a win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. He went 0-of-5 from beyond the arc but did add eight boards and four assists.

Sharpe finally had a solid shooting game with 26 points on 8-of-17 field goal shooting and 8-of-11 freethrow shooting during their 97-93 win over the Charlotte Hornets. In his Vegas finale, the 6-foot-6 guard played just 12 minutes but still scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Sharpe certainly played much better in his latter two games and that may just be a matter of the 20-year-old finding his rhythm after not playing NBA basketball for over a couple of months. Nonetheless, it's hard to look at his numbers and not find something concerning. With that said, let us talk about the Blazers' biggest concern for Shaedon Sharpe after seeing his NBA Summer League stint.

Inconsistency and shooting

In four Summer League games, Shaedon Sharpe shot just 34.8 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc. Those numbers are a far cry from his shooting percentages in his debut season. As a rookie, Sharpe shot an efficient 47.2 percent from the field and a decent 36.0 percent from three in 80 regular season games.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His paltry efficiency is largely due to those two horrid shooting games to begin Summer League, which can happen to anyone. Still, his Vegas stint can cause some concern considering he wasn't able to dominate, unlike some of his peers from the 2022 draft class such as Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Keegan Murray, who were sent home early after having their own individual stellar performances.

Perhaps this is an indication that Sharpe isn't ready to step into a bigger role on the offensive end — which he had in Summer League — in his sophomore campaign. According to NBA stats, a quarter of Sharpe's shots were of the catch-and-shoot variety. Over 54 percent of his threes were off catch-and-shoot.

Sharpe is expected to assume a larger offensive role this upcoming season, especially if and when Damian Lillard gets traded. Portland has reportedly made the high-flying wing untouchable in trade discussions, especially during draft night, where the Blazers were in talks to trade the No. 3 overall pick. With that, it's clear that the Blazers are high on their No. 7 pick from the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sharpe did flash just how good he could be near the end of his rookie campaign. In his last 10 games of the regular season, the 20-year-old averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three.

Though his last 10 regular season games gave some hope, Sharpe's Summer League stint should still keep Blazers fans on the edge a little bit.