Noah Lyles previously caused a stir by stating that NBA teams that won the Finals should not be called “world champions.” NBA players immediately responded, leading to Lyles receiving no shortage of backlash. However, some stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo actually supported Lyles' statement. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, on the other hand, completely disagrees with Lyles. Lillard shared his honest take on the NBA champions debate while speaking on the Back On Figg Podcast, via ClutchPoints.

Damian Lillard: “NBA champs is world champs”

“The NBA champs is world champs,” Lillard said.

The argument is that teams in the NBA win championships only in the USA, with the exception of Canada on occasion given the Toronto Raptors. Damian Lillard explained why winning an NBA Finals means a team is indeed world champions.

“The best players in the world play in the NBA,” Lillard continued. “If you take the best team in the NBA and just send them on a tour to play in the best leagues everywhere else, they getting smoked. Take the best players from the NBA, and put them in every league against all the best teams, whatever, they getting smoked… I don't understand what the debate is.”

There is an argument for both sides. Lillard makes a good point though. The best players from all over the world come to the NBA for a reason. It's the best league and there are superstars from different countries in the NBA.

It's an intriguing debate. Players, analysts, and fans will continue to weigh in on the topic. One thing that is clear is that Damian Lillard firmly believes an NBA championship means a world championship.