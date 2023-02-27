Damian Lillard was superhuman on Sunday night, scoring an incredulous 71 points for the Portland Trail Blazers to single-handedly beat the Houston Rockets 131-114. Lillard became the eighth player in NBA history to drop 70+ points in a game; he is the only player in the history of the game to score over 70 points in less than 40 minutes on the court.

It was a true masterclass from the 32-year-old, who added six rebounds and six assists in the contest. He explained how he accomplished the incredible feat after the game.

“I enjoy these moments in the game when I’m just going after people, when I’m in attack mode,” Lillard told reporters. “I was super aggressive the whole first half, towards the end of the second quarter, they started to play different types of defense, but I had my mind made up that I was gonna keep attacking them regardless, I had it going.”

The scoring outburst tied Donovan Mitchell for the most in the NBA this season, and was just the fourth time this season a player has scored at least 60 points. It’s the second time Lillard has scored over 60 this year, and puts him in third in all-time career 60+ point games with five.

"I had my mind made up that I was gonna keep attacking." Damian Lillard breaks down what he saw on the court tonight as he dropped a career-high 71 PTS and 13 3PM. pic.twitter.com/DMHln75mCj — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2023

“In the third quarter, they just sold out, I was bringing the ball up and I wasn’t even at half court yet and they just ran a guy at me. I think, when a team presents that kind of defense, you got to just embrace it and accept it, and then depend on your teammates to take them out of that type of coverage,” Lillard explained.

He also made an incredible 13 three-point shots, a career high and one shy of tying Klay Thompson’s all-time record of 14.

“I was playing to keep the lead, instead of playing to score a bunch of points. As soon as they went back to normal coverage, I went back at them again, and when they got aggressive again, sometimes I would give it up and sometimes I would attack the double team.”

Damian Lillard and the Blazers improve to 29-31 with the win, good enough for 11th place in the NBA’s Western Conference.