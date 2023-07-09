With the Las Vegas Summer League in full swing, the Portland Trail Blazers play against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. Blazers' rookie guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, sustained a shoulder injury against Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets in his Summer League debut.

A scintillating franchise pillar for the Blazers whose explosiveness, shot-creation and playmaking had him looking like the player who should have been picked at least one spot higher in the 2023 NBA Draft, the question is this: Is Scoot Henderson playing tonight vs. the Spurs and 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama?

Scoot Henderson injury status vs. Spurs

Given the Scoot Henderson has already been ruled out, there's no need to expect a Game Day change of heart from the Portland Trail Blazers' medical staff or decision-makers. Though everyone — from fans to front office executives — would like to see how Henderson fares against Victor Wembanyama in their second career matchup, it's more sensible for the Blazers to be cautious with his injury. Amid Damian Lillard's trade request, Henderson is set to become the face of the franchise and looked quite capable of being that prior to getting injured in his Las Vegas Summer League debut.

While matched up against another top-five pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in Amen Thompson, who the Houston Rockets selected fourth overall, Henderson not only held his own but was just as impressive. Showing off his athleticism, acrobatics, jump shot and defensive capabilities, the 19-year-old tallied 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and a steal in just 21 minutes.

Like Wemby, Henderson wasn't efficient in his debut, going 5-13 from the field. However, Henderson looked far more ready for the NBA from a physical standpoint than the gangly Wembanyama does, particularly for the players at his position.

Officially measured at a little over 7-foot-3, Wembanyama demonstrated his unique skillset and fluidity for his height even in an underwhelming debut against the Charlotte Hornets and 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller. Playing 27 minutes, Wembanyama finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks, though he went 2-13 from the field.