Blockbuster, the iconic movie rental chain that dominated the 80s and 90s, has been making headlines lately with its cryptic messages that have fans speculating about a potential comeback. The company’s website, which has been dormant since Blockbuster ceased most of its operations in 2014, suddenly came back to life, leaving fans excited about the possibility of a revival.

If Blockbuster is actually coming back I will cancel all streaming services. Except Disney+ for Mandalorian content pic.twitter.com/Oj7VsGSWBV — Jagger Davidson (@jaggerdavidson_) March 23, 2023

The Blockbuster website features a blue and yellow screen with the company logo, accompanied by one of two slogans. On desktops, the site reads “We are working on rewinding your movie,” while the mobile version displays “Please be kind while we rewind.” The messages have left fans puzzled, with many wondering if they are clues to a possible revival of the once mighty video rental chain.

Blockbuster was bought by cable operator Dish Network Corp. for $320 million in 2011 after filing for bankruptcy. The company closed all of its company-owned stores by 2013, leaving only a handful of franchised stores still in operation. Since then, Dish has not done much with the brand, leading many to believe that the website’s reemergence may be a sign of something bigger.

The company’s recent tweet joking about reopening as a bank and using VHS and DVDs as currency has also sparked rumors about a potential comeback, CBS News confirms. While the tweet was clearly a joke, it did get fans excited about the possibility of Blockbuster making a comeback in some form.

New business idea: We're going to come back as a bank and use VHS and DVDs as currency. Time to go visit your mom. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) March 15, 2023

Despite the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, there is still a market for physical media, and Blockbuster could potentially tap into that market with a new business model.