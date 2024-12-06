ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their Canadian road trip as they face the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game at 11-11-3 on the year. That is good for seventh place in the Metropolitan Division, tied with the Islanders. They played the Edmonton Oilers in their last game. After taking the 1-0 lead, the Blue Jackets would give up four straight goals between the first and second periods. They would go on to lose the game 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Canucks come into the game sitting at 13-7-4 on the year, which is third in the Pacific Division. They have won four of their last six games and faced the Minnesota Wild last time out. Quinn Hughes gave the Canucks the lead in the first period and would hold a one-goal lead going into the third period. The Wild would tie the game and Kirill Kaprizov scored to win the game in overtime for the Wild.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Marchenko remains on the top line as the Blue Jackets have shifted line combinations in their recent struggles. He comes in with ten goals and 14 assists on the year, with five assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Sean Monahan and Dmitri Voronkov. Monahan added two assists Thursday and has scored eight goals while adding 14 assists. Further, he has three power-play goals. Finally, Voronkov has six goals and five assists, while missing nine games this year.

Zach Weresnki leads the team in points this year. He has eight goals and 19 assists on the year while scoring twice and adding six assists on the power play. Further, Damon Severson joins him on the blue line and has been solid. He has scored five times while adding nine assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points. Finally, Cole Sillinger has been solid, with four goals and 13 assists on the year.

With Daniil Tarasov starting Thursday, the Blue Jackets will get an upgrade in goal with Elvis Mezlikins. He is 8-6-2 on the year with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. He was solid in his last start, stopping 19 of 21 shots, his third straight game over .900 in save percentage.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Elias Pettersson leads the way from the top line for the Canucks. He has scored seven goals and 16 assists on the year, good for second on the team in points this year. He has also scored three goals and four assists on the power play. Pettersson is joined by Jake DeBrusk on the first line. DeBrusk has scored 11 goals while adding nine assists. He has four goals and two assists on the power play. Rounding out the top line is Brock Boeser. Boeser has six goals and eight assists this year, with three goals and three assists on the power play.

The leading point scorer for the Canucks this year comes from the blue line. Quinn Hughes leads the way, scoring six goals and 23 assists on the year. He has 11 assists on the power play with one goal as well. Further, Conor Garland has been solid this year. He is third on the team in points while having eight goals and 14 assists on the year. Finally, Pius Suter has been solid this year, having nine goals and five assists on the year.

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be in goal for the Canucks. He is 12-3-3 on the year with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is third in the NHL in wins, but sitting 21st in goals-against average and 20th in save percentage. Last time out, he stopped just 26 of 29 shots and took the overtime loss.

Final Blue Jackets-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets are scoring 3.46 goals per game this year, but they have struggled heavily on defense. The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals-against per game while sitting 28th on the penalty kill this year. Meanwhile, the Canucks are scoring 3.25 goals per game this year, but have been solid on the power play. They are 11th in the NHL on the power play this year. Still, they are 24th in the NHL in goals-against average. This game will come down to goaltending. With the Blue Jackets coming in off back-to-back games and struggling as of late, the Canucks are favored in odds and will get the win.

Final Blue Jackets-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+112)