ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue their road trip as they face the Calgary Flames. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Flames prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game sitting at 11-9-3 on the year, which placed them in sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They have won five of their last six games though. In their last game, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. After the Blackhawks scored the opening goal, the Blue Jackets would strike for two in the second period. They would hold that lead throughout the game, winning the game 6-3. Meanwhile, the Flames are 12-9-4 on the year, which is fifth in the Pacific Division. They have lost four straight games. In their last game, they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins dominated the game early, taking the 1-0 lead in the first, and extending it to 3-0 in the second before winning the game 6-2.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Flames Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-22)

Moneyline: +115

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Flames

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Kirill Marchenko has led the way for the Blue Jackets. He comes in with ten goals and 14 assists on the year, with five assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Sean Monahan and Dmitri Voronkov. Monahan has scored eight goals and added 12 assists while scoring three times on the power play. Voronkov has added six goals and five assists this year, playing in just 14 games this season.

Meanwhile, the top producer for the Blue Jackets comes from the blue line. Zach Weresnki has eight goals and 18 assists on the year. He leads the team in both points and assists this season. Furthermore, he has two goals and six assists on the power play. Also having a solid year in Cole Sillinger. Sillinger has three goals and 12 assists on the year. Finally, Yegor Chinakhov has seven goals and seven assists on the year but is day-to-day with an injury.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 8-5-2 on the year with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. In his last start, he allowed three goals on 31 shots but took the win. It was the fourth time in five games he has allowed three or more goals in a game.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flames has been led by Jonathan Huberdeau. He is second on the team in points this year while tied for the team lead in goals on the season. He has eight goals and six assists this year, with a goal and three assists on the power play. Huberdeau is joined on the top line by Connor Zary. Zary comes into the game with five goals and seven assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Blake Coleman. Coleman has also added five goals and five assists this year.

The team leader in points this year is Nazem Kadri. Kadri comes into the game with eight goals and seven assists on the year, while he has two goals and three assists on the power play. Rasmus Andersson is tied for second on the team in points. Andersson has five goals and nine assists on the season for his 14 points. Meanwhile, the center position has been solid for the Flames this year. Second-line center Mikael Backlund comes into the game with four goals and six assists on the year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 8-4-1 on the year with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. After winning three straight games, and giving up just three goals on 87 shots, he has struggled in the last two. Wolf has allowed eight goals over his last 63 shots. Further, he has taken the loss in both games.

Final Blue Jackets-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets have scored well this year, scoring 3.61 goals per game on the season, but have struggled on both the power play and penalty kill. They are 21st on the power play, and 26th on the penalty kill. Further, the Blue Jackets are 29th in goals-against per game. The Flames are not scoring well, scoring just 2.52 goals per game, but the defense has been great, sitting 11th in the NHL in goals-against per game. While the odds in this NHL fixture suggest a close game, goaltending will be the difference. Dustin Wolf has struggled in his last two but has been better overall. Take the Flames to get the win.

Final Blue Jackets-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (-138)