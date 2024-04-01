The Toronto Blue Jays continue their road trip to begin the season as they take on the Houston Astros. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Blue Jays split their opening series with the Tampa Bay Rays. They were able to score 20 runs in the four games played against Tampa Bay. George Springer homered twice while Justin Turner and Alejandro Kirk both racked up four RBI. On the mound, the Blue Jays allowed 17 runs. Danny Jansen is currently on the IL, and Bo Bichette was scratched on Sunday due to neck spasms.
The Astros had the worst start to the season they could possibly have. They were swept in the four-game series by the New York Yankees in their home ballpark. Houston was held to just 11 runs in the four games. Two of the losses were one-run games, though. The Astros have a few players on their IL, but Jose Abreu was removed from the lineup on Sunday due to hand soreness.
The pitching matchup for this game will be Bowden Francis vs. Ronel Blanco.
MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Astros Odds
Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline: +126
Houston Astros: -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline: -148
Over: 9 (-120)
Under: 9 (-102)
How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Astros
Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT
TV: SportsNet Canada, Space City Home Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jays played pretty good in their series split, but they need to be solid on the mound. In their two wins against the Rays, the Blue Jays allowed just four total runs. It came down to their pitching, and their offense was able to follow suit. That is what needs to happen in this game. If the Blue Jays can have a better game on the mound, they will win this one.
The Blue Jays have a pretty good pitcher on the mound. Francis was used as a reliever in 2023, but he pitched extremely well. In 20 appearances, Francis threw 36.1 innings, struck out 35, walked eight, allowed just 22 hits, and owned a 1.73 ERA to go along with a 0.83 WHIP. He was used as a starter in the minor leagues, so this is nothing new to him. If he can keep pitching as he did in 2023, the Blue Jays will be in good shape.
Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Astros did not hit the ball well in their series against the Yankees. They put up four runs in their first two innings of 2024, but have scored just seven runs in the 34 innings that f0llowed. Their pitching has to really step up if they want to get their first win of the season. Blanco did start seven games in 2023, and he owned a 4.74 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. Six of his seven starts went at least five innings, as well. Blanco needs to have a good outing in this game, and he has the ability to.
Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick
The Astros starting the season off 0-4 is not something anybody expected. They are going to be better than that as the season progresses. However, for this game, I am going to take the Blue Jays Spread.
Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-156)