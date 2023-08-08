The Toronto Blue Jays are on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians for the second game of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Blue Jays took game one of the series by a score of 3-1. Five different players in the lineup had a hit for the Blue Jays. Cavan Biggio hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to break the scoreless tie and give the Blue Jays the lead for good. Hyun-Jin Ryu had a solid start as he went four innings and did not allow a hit. Jordan Hicks notched his 10th save of the season after throwing a scoreless ninth inning.

Gavin Williams was fantastic on the mound for the Guardians. He threw 12 innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out 12 batters in the game. Enyel De Los Santos suffered the loss as he allowed the home run in the eighth inning. Brayan Rocchio had two hits on the night to lead Cleveland. Bo Naylor produced the only RBI for the Guardians while Rocchio scored the run.

Yusei Kikuchi will be the starting pitcher for the Blue Jays while Tanner Bibee will start for the Guardians.

Here are the Blue Jays-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Guardians Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+118)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Guardians

TV: SportsNet (Canada), Bally Sports Great Lakes

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Kikuchi is having a very solid season. He has been very good in his last four starts. In those starts he has thrown 22 innings, allowed 20 hits, three earned runs, and struck out 23. He has beaten the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Arizona Diamondbacks in that span. Kikuchi has been very good, and if he can continue to pitch well, the Blue Jays will cover this spread.

The Guardians are not a great offensive team. They have some of the worst power in the MLB. Kikuchi's one problem is the long ball. With Guardians not hitting many home runs, he should be able to keep the ball in the yard. With that, he should be able to limit the Guardians to a minimal amount of runs.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Bibee is the pitcher the Guardians want on the mound. He has been having a good season, and he has been even better at home. At home, Bibee has made eight starts, he is 4-1 with a 1.96 ERA, and opponents are batting just .182 off him. Bibee dominates at Progressive field, so there is no reason he should not shut down the Blue Jays in this game. He had a 1.78 ERA in the month of July, and he followed that up with a good performance against the Houston Astros in his first start of August. If Bibee can continue to pitch well, the Guardians should cover this spread.

As mentioned, Kikuchi gives up his fair share of home runs. The Guardians do not hit a lot of home runs, but they do find some gaps as they are ninth in the MLB in doubles. The Guardians may not hit home runs in this game, but if they can drive the ball with some authority, the Guardians will cover this spread.

Final Blue Jays-Guardians Prediction & Pick

When it comes to this pitching matchup, I am a big fan of Bibee. He is very good at Progressive Field, and he should be able to comtinue that in this game. I will take the Guardians to cover this spread at home.

Final Blue Jays-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-146), Under 8 (-106)