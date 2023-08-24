The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles in a rubber match Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Toronto has not been good against the Orioles. They have lose nine of their 12 games against the Orioles, and they are in for another tough matchup in this game. In the seasons series with Baltimore, the Blue Jays are batting .237 with an OPS of .666. Bo Bichette leads the team with 12 hits, but just two doubles. Led by Danny Jansen with four, the Blue Jays have slugged 12 total home runs against the Orioles this season. On the mound, the Blue Jays have a 5.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 9.0 K/9 in the 12 games played against Baltimore. They have recorded just four quality starts in those 12 games.

The Orioles are hitting the ball very well against Toronto. They have outscored the Blue Jays 70-37 in the 12 games played, and they are batting .291. Adley Rutschman has 16 hits to lead the team, but six other players have 10 or more hits. Anthony Santander has homered four times to lead the team to go along with his 10 RBI. In the 12 games, the Orioles have 42 extra base hits. On the mound, the Orioles have a 2.76 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 9.2 K/9 in the 12 games played. Of those games, the starting pitchers have recorded nine quality starts.

Jose Berrios will be on the mound for the Blue Jays while Kyle Gibson gets the start for Baltimore.

Here are the Blue Jays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+160)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: SportsNet Canada, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Berrios is having a very solid season. He has a 3.39 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and 140 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched. On the season, he is allowing opponents to hit .240 off him. He does have a start against the Orioles already, and he was dominant. He gave the Blue Jays one of their three wins in his outing. Berrios threw 7 2/3 shutout innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out five in the Blue Jays's win. Toronto is going to need that same type of start in this game. if Berrios can go six or seven strong and hold the Orioles to just a few runs, the Blue Jays will cover the spread.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Gibson has been just average for the Orioles this season, but he has dominated in two starts against the Blue Jays. In two starts against Toronto, Gibson has 13 innings pitched, nine hits allowed, 10 strikeouts, and a 1.38 ERA. Gibson has given up just one run in both starts, and the Orioles won both games by at least two. The Orioles have the Blue Jays number as team, but Gibson has been especially good. If he can continue to pitch well against Toronto, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. However, Berrios is the better pitcher here. I think Berrios has the better game. However, the Orioles are the underdogs in the spread, and that is hard to bet against. With the Orioles being one of the better teams in the MLB, I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-182), Under 9 (-120)