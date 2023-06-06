Alek Manoah's struggles for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 continued with his outing against the Houston Astros on Monday, and Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that he believes Manoah will make his next scheduled start on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

“I think so. The game just ended,” John Schneider said, via Scott Mitchell of TSN Sports.

Alek Manoah recorded just one out against the Astros on Monday and allowed six runs to score before leaving the game. The performance brings his ERA up to 6.36, which is by far the highest of his career, according to Fangraphs. It is shocking after recording just a 2.24 ERA in the 2022 season. The Blue Jays need him to regain his form, because performances like this each time through the rotation can severely hurt a team.

It already has hurt the Blue Jays. They currently sit at 33-28, which has them three games out of the Wild Card race in the American League. To make matters worse, the Astros are one of the teams they are chasing in the Wild Card race right now. The Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees are also teams within striking distance. If Manoah had been performing to his prior numbers, the Blue Jays would likely be further up the standings and in a playoff spot right now.

It does not seem that the Blue Jays will remove Manoah from the rotation before his next start, but if he does not turn it around soon, it might be wise to do that, and even consider a minor league stint to work on somethings.