It's not a good time for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah to check out Twitter. It's probably best for him to give it a day or two before he takes a stroll down the Twitter timeline that is currently being flooded with reactions to his atrocious performance Monday night against the Houston Astros.

In addition to that, New York Yankees fans are also all over Alek Manoah, as they just realized it's the perfect time for them to troll the pitcher and remind him of that time he called Gerrit Cole the “worst cheater in baseball history.”

“Alek Manoah’s season ERA (6.36) is over twice that of Gerrit Cole’s, who Manoah referred to as “the worst cheater in baseball history” this offseason,” tweeted @ncostanzo24 after seeing the right-hander get pulled from the mound before even logging in a complete inning against the Astros.

“Since calling Gerrit Cole the biggest cheater in baseball HISTORY, Alek Manoah has recorded 174 outs and allowed 115 baserunners,” said @EephusTosser

Here's one from @iHitCurves: “Son spent all off season taking shots at Gerrit Cole to stink it up , sad story.”

The Alek Manoah troll job doesn't stop there.

Alek Manoah after calling Gerrit Cole the biggest cheater in Baseball history pic.twitter.com/e94UXnizcK — Matt Kominsky (@mattkomi34) June 6, 2023

Alek Manoah 's comments on Gerrit Cole hasn't aged well for him in 2023 Tonight's start 0.1 innings ,6 ER , season ERA up to 6.36 YIKES pic.twitter.com/XizyeAEVfL — Joshua Moreira (@JMPunk321) June 5, 2023

Alek Manoah’s ERA is now double Gerrit Cole’s Get fucked 😂 pic.twitter.com/YRGchOOQdw https://t.co/03Lxwe6Uh4 — Mike Dro (@MikeDro_) June 6, 2023

Manoah wound up allowing six earned runs on seven hits in just 1/3 of an inning. He was taken off the mound after throwing only 38 pitchers versus the Astros who absolutely smoked Manoah for a comfortable lead right out of the gate.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Alek Manoah has a 6.36 ERA, and seems to be flirting with a demotion to the minors.