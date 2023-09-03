The Toronto Blue Jays know that Matt Chapman is recovering from the hand injury he suffered in early August. As for when he'll be back in the team's lineup? That is less clear.

The middle finger on Chapman's right hand has improved, with the swelling down considerably. But the third baseman is having a tough time making a fist. As a result, he is struggling to throw a ball or swing a bat, per Sportsnet's Hazel Mae.

The team is hopeful Chapman can resume his normal baseball activities when the team begins their three-game series on the road against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

Chapman injured the middle finger on his right hand on August 13 in a weight room accident. He took a few days off before trying to play through the injury. But he ultimately relented, and the Blue Jays placed him on the 10-day IL on August 28th due to a right middle finger sprain.

The injury was obviously affecting Chapman's ability at the plate. August saw him post his lowest batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage of the season so far. In 76 at-bats that month, he managed just 15 hits, including three doubles and a single home run.

In truth, Chapman has struggled for much of the season. He got off to a torrid start in March and April, but has largely disappointed since. After hitting 27 homers in both the 2021 and 2022 season, he's got just 15 this year.

But perhaps the time off will aid in the healing process and get Chapman back on track. It would be a huge boost for the Blue Jays if Chapman could finish the season strong, as the team currently sits just 1.5 games out of a wild card spot in the American League.

Chapman is also a free agent after the season, so getting back healthy and producing in September will only help his case when it comes time to sign a new contract.