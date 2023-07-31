The Toronto Blue Jays added more firepower to their bullpen ahead of the MLB trade deadline, as they acquired reliever Jordan Hicks to their bullpen from the St. Louis Cardinals. With Hicks going north to Toronto, the Blue Jays now have four relievers, who have logged in at least 40 innings on the mound, with a whiff rate of 30 percent or better. That's the most in a bullpen among all teams in the American League, according to Sportsnet Stats.

Apart from Hicks, who has a 30.7 percent whiff rate, others on the team who qualify under that statistic marvel are Jordan Romano ( 35.7%), Trevor Richards (35.2%), and Erik Swanson (32%). As a team, Toronto is second overall with a 26.6 bullpen strikeout rate.

The Blue Jays also traded for Hicks in light of an injury to Romano, who's on the injured list because of back issues.

Even before the arrival of Hicks, the Blue Jays were already sporting a formidable cast of relievers. In fact, the Blue Jays are inside the top five in the big leagues in bullpen ERA and FIP. Toronto's relievers also have a collective fWAR of 3.6 — 10th best in MLB.

To get Hicks, the Blue Jays sent Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse to the Cardinals. He grabbed Torontos' attention by churning out a solid performance over his last several appearances in St. Louis uniform. In July, he posted three saves and allowed only two earned runs on 12 hits across 8.1 innings of action. Over his last four appearances, he allowed zero earned runs and six hits through three innings.