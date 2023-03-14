Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of Spring Training, with Opening Day just weeks away. Their roster is basically set heading into the 2023 season. However, there are a couple of position battles to watch down in Dunedin.

Here they are.

Fifth Rotation Spot – Yusei Kikuchi vs Mitch White

So far, Kikuchi has put himself ahead of White for the final rotation spot. The southpaw is looking very good in Spring Training, showing a lot more command of all pitches and consistently pounding the strike zone. Of course, Kikuchi was even sent down last year because of his struggles with the Blue Jays, finishing the campaign with a 5.19 ERA in 32 appearances, including 20 starts. Toronto demoted him to the bullpen before he went down to Triple-A. While his 4.97 ERA across three seasons with the Seattle Mariners before coming to the Jays isn’t exactly phenomenal, they would take it as the No. 5 starter. In Dunedin, Kikuchi hasn’t allowed a single run in 9.2 innings, striking out 13 and walking six while surrendering five hits. A small sample size, but Kikuchi is undoubtedly showing growth. Plus, those numbers are a far cry from his 6.48 ERA last spring.

As for White, he compiled an ERA well over seven after coming over from the Dodgers via trade in 22′. We also have to remember the right-hander is still working back from a shoulder injury and is yet to pitch this spring. Between Kikuchi’s track record and White’s lack of innings down in Florida, it’s safe to say the Japanese native is leading the race for that last rotation spot. He’ll at least start the year as the fifth option but perhaps things could change if he starts to show inconsistencies again.

Final Bench Spot

There are just three regular outfielders on the Blue Jays roster in George Springer, Kevin Kiermaier, and Daulton Varsho, although the latter can also catch. When it comes to their bench, it appears Danny Jansen, Cavan Biggio, and Santiago Espinal will be the main options. However, that leaves one spot left. It would probably make sense to add a guy who can play OF or perhaps a utility player. There are a few options.

Nathan Lukes is one. He looked really good in Triple-A in 2022, hitting .285 with 11 bombs. Lukes also swiped 20 bags and can play all three outfield positions for Toronto. It feels like only a matter of time until he gets a shot in the big leagues. He’s certainly making his case, slashing .320 in Spring Training in 25 at-bats.

Otto Lopez is another name. The Canadian-Dominican, who is currently playing for the Canucks at the World Baseball Classic, already had a cup of coffee in the Majors across the last two seasons. His versatility is definitely attractive to the Blue Jays. He’s playing shortstop for Canada but has played all three OF spots in Dunedin along with 2B and SS. That’s a true utility player. Lopez is also raking in spring, going 7 for 15. With a bit of MLB experience already under his belt, he has a legitimate shot at nabbing that 26th roster spot.

Addison Barger is really opening eyes in Spring Training with his bat. The Washington native is batting .310 with a homer in 29 at-bats and profiles to be an absolute slugger at the next level. Barger has no shortage of confidence at the plate and smashed 26 long balls across three levels last year. However, third base is locked down with Matt Chapman and Espinal would back him up. That’s where Barger primarily plays. He can play in the outfield as well, but the Blue Jays would probably prefer a more elite defender out there. Barger probably won’t be on the Opening Day roster even with his torrid spring, but it won’t be long until he is up in the show.