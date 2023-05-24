The Toronto Blue Jays (26-23) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (35-15) Wednesday night at the Trop! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Rays prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Blue Jays’ stats for this series are going to be a little bit skewed because they blew out the Rays 20-1 on Tuesday. With that said, the Blue Jays have 38 hits on the series, including a 27-hit performance in their 20-1 win. Toronto has out hit the Rays in both games this series and are doing a good job at the plate. Toronto has been impressive on the mound in this series. They have allowed just three earned runs in 18 innings pitched and the bullpen has not allowed any.

The Rays gave up nine runs in the ninth inning of game two, but that was because two position players were on the mound. The actual pitchers for the Rays have allowed 14 runs this series. However, the bullpen has not been bad. Not counting Josh Fleming, only two pitchers in the Rays bullpen have allowed runs this series. At the plate, the Rays only have 13 hits. Their hitting struggles are not something they are used to this season, but Tampa Bay will look to turn it all around in this one.

Yusei Kikuchi and Shane McClanahan are the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Blue Jays-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rays Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-126)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+105)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Rays

TV: Sportsnet Canada, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are 7-2 when Kikuchi pitches. Kikuchi gives them a chance to win everytime he takes the mound. However, he is prone to giving up some hits. Nonetheless, the Blue Jays have covered a +1.5 spread in eight of Kikcuhi’s nine starts. If he can have a decent start in this game, the Blue Jays should be able to keep it within reach.

The Blue Jays have been hitting the cover off the ball in this series. They did not have many runs to show for it in game one, but game two they put up 20. McClanahan is a good pitcher, but the Blue Jays are hot and when a team is hot at the plate, they are always going to be tough to get out. If the Blue Jays can continue seeing the ball well and having good at-bats, they will cover the spread.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Despite their struggles this series at the plate, the Rays still lead the MLB in home runs and OPS while ranking second in batting average. They are facing Yusei Kikuchi in this game. Although Kikuchi has been doing a good job this season, he has allowed 12 home runs. He has allowed four home runs in his last two starts. The Rays take advantage of mistakes left over the plate, so Kikuchi could be in trouble. If the Rays can launch a few over the fence, they will cover the spread.

Tampa Bay has their ace on the mound. McClanahan has 68 strikeouts through 57 innings pitched while allowing just 43 hits. On the season, he has allowed only 13 runs. In eight of his nine starts, McClanahan has allowed two earned runs or less. The Rays are 9-1 in games he has started, so McClanahan puts them in a position to win every time he takes the mound. If he can have another good start, the Rays will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one. Both teams know each other well and the scouting reports are good. However, McClanahan is a very good pitcher and the Rays will not have a repeat of Tuesday night. Expect Tampa Bay to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+105), Over 8 (-122)