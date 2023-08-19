The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series. We are here to showcase our MLB odds series by making a Blue Jays-Reds prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Reds defeated the Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night. Amazingly, it was scoreless until the ninth inning. But Christian Encarnacion came to the plate and blasted a pitch from Jordan Hicks to deep left field for a walk-off solo home run to give the Reds the win.

The Reds got good pitching from the top down. First, Brett Kennedy tossed five shutout innings while striking out two. Buck Farmer, Ian Gibaut, Lucas Sims, and Alexis Diaz all tossed shutout, hitless innings to preserve the tie for the Reds. Jose Berrios gave the Jays 5 2/3 shutout innings while striking out eight. However, he also issued four walks and labeled through these innings. The Toronto bullpen held the line until the ninth.

The Reds left seven runners on base, which prevented them from winning earlier. Meanwhile, the Jays left six runners on base. Their best opportunity to score came early in the game, as they had Whit Merrifield on second base with one out. Then, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. struck out. Cavan Biggio walked. Unfortunately, Matt Chapman struck out to end the threat. The Jays had another opportunity in the third with two runners on base and one out. Then, Biggio hit into a fielder's choice before Chapman flew out.

Chris Bassitt will go for the Jays today and comes in with a record of 11-6 with a 3.95 ERA. Recently, he went six innings in his last outing while allowing four earned runs on six hits in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs. Brandon Williamson will make the start for the Reds and comes in with a record of 4-2 with a 4.33 ERA. Also, he went 5 2/3 innings in his last start as he allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out six in a no-decision against the San Diego Padres.

Here are the Blue Jays-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Reds Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+112)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 10 (-106)

Under: 10 (-114)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: ET/PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays had no offense yesterday. Unfortunately, they could not do much of anything as they are still without Bo Bichette, who has been out with an injury since the end of August. But they also did not get any production from their best hitters. Unfortunately, it removed any chance of them accomplishing anything.

Guerrero is batting .264 with 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 55 runs. However, he went 0 for 3 last night and left a few runners on the basepaths. Biggio is not the player his dad, Craig, was. Moreover, he is batting .233 with eight home runs, 25 RBIs, and 34 runs while going 0 for 3 while slotting in the cleanup spot. Chapman is hitting .253 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 60 runs. Additionally, he also struggled, going 0 for 4. Merrifield was the leadoff hitter and got one hit. Sadly, he could not come across to score. Merrifield is now batting .301 with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 57 runs.

The Blue Jays are the best pitching team in baseball. Also, they have the fourth-best rotation and fourth-best bullpen. They were not the issue yesterday, as they kept the game close.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Guerrero, Chapman, and Merrifield can produce at the plate. Then, they need another good outing from their starting pitcher and the bullpen.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds won despite their struggles on offense. Yet, they got the one hit they needed to take the game. Matt McLain is batting .277 with 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 56 runs. Yet, he went 2 for 4 but did not come around to score. Elly De La Cruz is hitting .257 with 10 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 44 runs. Likewise, he went 0 for 2 yesterday. Spencer Steer is batting .268 with 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 56 runs. Moreover, he went 0 for 3. Joey Votto is hitting .210 with 13 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 20 runs. Additionally, he went 0 for 4 yesterday.

The Reds pitched exceptionally, despite possessing the 26th-best pitching staff in baseball. Also, their rotation is 28th in baseball, while their bullpen is 14th in the league. The Reds would love to replicate the effort from Friday.

The Reds will cover the spread if their bats can get hot. Then, they need Williamson to pitch well.

Final Blue Jays-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Jays are hurting. However, they are better than the offense they put up yesterday. Bassitt leads the comeback today and the offense gets some runs across the board.

Final Blue Jays-Reds Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+112)