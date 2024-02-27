The St. Louis Blues are north of the border to take on the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Blues are coming off a game against the Winnipeg Jets. They have also already played the Oilers once this season. They won that game 6-3. Six different skaters scored for the Blues in the game. Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas each recorded two assists. The Blues started Jordan Binnington in net in the game, and he made 35 saves on 38 shots. The Blues are healthy and ready to go in this game.
The Oilers are 34-20-2 this season. Since the start of the new year, the Oilers are 16-5-1, as well. In the loss against the Blues earlier this season, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Corey Perry each scored a goal in the loss. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves on 29 shots in the loss, as well. Nugent-Hopkins is listed as day-to-day for this game.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Blues-Oilers Odds
St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-134)
Moneyline: +184
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+112)
Moneyline: -225
Over: 6.5 (+100)
Under: 6.5 (-122)
How to Watch Blues vs. Oilers
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blues were able to put up six goals on the Oilers in their first matchup this season. The Oilers do not give up that many goals often, but the Blues need to have a good game in the offensive zone in order to compete on the road. The Blues are 24-3-1 this season when they score at least three goals. They should be able to put up that number on the Oilers in this one, which would help them win the game.
St. Louis, as a team, has the ninth-best save percentage. The Oilers put a lot of shots on net, so the Blues are going to have their work cut out for them. The Blues need to be at their best in net, but they are very capable of having a good game. If they can keep the Oilers from running up the score, they are going to cover the spread.
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Oilers have been playing some very good hockey this season, especially since the calendar flipped to 2024. On the season, the Oilers are averaging 3.55 goals per game. That number ranks them fifth in the NHL. Their shot percentage is 10th-best in the NHL, and they also have the fourth-best power play percentage. The Oilers are one of the best scoring teams in the entire league, and they should be able to continue that in this game.
The Blues score the eighth-fewest goals per game in the NHL. Edmonton allows just 3.00 goals per game this season, as well. The Oilers should be able to keep the Blues scoring to a minimum in this one. The Oilers are 32-4-1 when they allow at most three goals this season. Edmonton should be able to allow that number or less and win this game.
Final Blues-Oilers Prediction & Pick
The Blues have already beat the Oilers once this season, and they dominated that game. However, I think this game will be different. I am going to take the Oilers to win this game.
Final Blues-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers ML (-225)