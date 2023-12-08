The Blue Jackets look to end their losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Blues- Blue Jackets prediction and pick.

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end their losing streak as they face the St. Louis Blues. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues- Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blues enter the game at 13-11-1 on the year. Last time out, they faced the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the second straight game thye played the Golden Knights. After winning the first game 2-1 on the road, they were at home for this one. Vegas took the lead in the first, but the Blues answered back with three straight goals, including one from Jordan Kyrou, to make it 3-1 to end the first. Things fell apart in the second period though. The Golden Knights scored four straight goals to take a 5-3 lead, and then thye would add an empty-net goal to win 6-3.

The Blue Jackets enter the game at 8-15-5 on the year. It has been a season full of injuries for the Blue Jackets, leading them to make a trade already this year. They have now lost five of their last seven games as well. Last time out they faced the New York Islanders. The Islanders would open the game with a goal just four minutes in and lead 1-0 after a period. In the second, the Blue Jackets got two goals, as Adam Fantilli had a goal and an assist in the game. Still, the Islanders fired back, with three straight goals to take a 4-2 lead. Fantilli got his third point of the day on a goal in the third, but once again, the Islanders would pile on, scoring three more to win 7-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Blue Jackets Odds

St. Louis Blues: -137

Columbus Blue Jackets: +114

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How to Watch Blues vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blues Will Win

The Blues sit 24th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.88 goals per game this year. They are led in goals this year by Jake Neighbours. He comes into the game with ten goals to lead the way, but has just one assist on the year, giving him 11 points. He also has scored just once on the power play this year. Second on the team in goals and points, this year is Pavel Buchnevich. He comes in with nine goals and ten assists on the year for 19 points. He is also the leader in power-play goals coming into the game with four. Buchnevich has also scored twice shorthanded this year.

The team leader in points this year is Robert Thomas. He comes in with eight goals and 17 assists this year, averaging a point per game on the season. Thomas is the leader in assists this year as well while being tied for the lead in power play points having four assists. He is tied on the power play with Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou comes in with five goals and 12 assists on the year, good for 17 points on the season. He also has four assists on the power play this season.

The power play has struggled heavily this year for the Blues. They are 31st in the NHL with a 9.5 percent conversion rate, scoring just seven goals on the power play this year. They have also struggled when man down, sitting 20th in the NHL with a 78.3 success rate.

It is expected to be Jordan Binnington in goal tonight for the Blues. He is 8-7-1 on the year with a 2.899 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Last time out, he faced a gluttony of shots. Binnington saved 43 of the 48 shots he faced. It was the second time in three games he has faced over 45 shots, and the fifth game in a row he has faced 33 or more shots on goal.

Why The Blue Jackets Will Win

The Blue Jackets have struggled to score this year, coming into the game with just 2.86 goals per game, good for 25th in the NHL. Zach Werenski comes in leading the team in points this year. He has one goal on the year but leads the team in assists with 19, giving him 20 points this year. Meanwhile, Boone Jenner leads the team in goals and is the only player with more than ten goals in the year. He comes into the game with 13 goals and five assists. Jenner is also second on the team this year in points. He has not done much on the power play though, with just three goals and an assist on the power play this year.

Third on the team in points, and third in goals is Adm Fantilli. He comes into the game with seven goals and eight assists, good for 15 total points. He is tied with defenseman Ivan Provorv and fellow winger Johnn Gaudreau in points this year. Gaudreau comes in with four goals and 11 assists on the year, while Provorov has two goals and 12 assists. Second on the team in goals, this year is Kirill Marchenko. He comes into the game with eight of them, plus six assists giving him 14 points.

The Blue Jackets have struggled on the power play this year. They sit 26th in the NHL this year on the power play with a 13.6 percent conversion percentage and just 11 goals. Still, the Blue Jackets have been great when man down this year. They are fifth in the NHL this year when man-down, killing 86.3 percent of chances this year.

Jet Greaves is expected to get his first start of the year in this game. He has played one game at the NHL level in his career. Last April he played against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He gave up three goals on 49 shots, good for a .939 save percentage, but took the loss in the game.

Final Blues-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Both teams struggle to score, but also, both teams give up a ton of shots. Do not expect to see a ton of defense in this game. Still, the Blues do have the better defensive pairings, give up fewer goals, and have the more proven goalie in this game. The Blues should score enough in this game to easily get the win.

Final Blues-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-137)