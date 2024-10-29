ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues are north of the border to take on the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Blues-Senators prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Blues-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Senators Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +126

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Blues vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, TSN5, RDS

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

St. Louis is a good team. A lot of it comes from their play in the defensive zone. St. Louis has allowed the seventh-fewest goals per game. Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net for the Blues, and he is a big reason for that. Binnington has allowed 2.86 goals per game, and his save percentage is over .900. The Blue need Binnington to continue saving shots and having good games if they want to win this game.

The key for the Blues in this game is grabbing the lead early, and keeping it through the second period. All four of the Blues losses have come when they have trailed after the second period. Three of their five wins have come when they are leading after the second period. The second period has been extremely important for the Blues, and it will continue to be in this game.

In their last two games, the Senators have allowed a total of 11 goals. They have lost both that games because of their play in the defensive zone. The Blues have to get to at least four goals to win this game. When they did that last season, they had a record of 28-1-0. This season they are 3-0-0. St. Louis does not lose when they score four goals, and they will not lose this game if they do just that.

Why the Senators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Ottawa plays an aggressive and physical brand of hockey. They are first in the NHL in hits per 60 minutes, and fourth in blocks per game. Ottawa looks to put pressure on opposing skaters, and they are not afraid to put their body on the line. This puts them in trouble occasionally, but Ottawa has to stay physical. If they continue to put their body on the line, the Senators will win.

Another thing the Senators do well is the power play. Ottawa has the second best power play percentage. Their 10 power play goals are third-best in the NHL, as well. The Senators work well when they are a man up, and that has to continue in this game. With Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle, the Senators will always be a threat in the offensive zone.

Anton Forsberg is expected to be the starting goalie for the Senators in this game. He is the better goalie on the team, and he allows 3.27 goals per game. That number is not great, but it is not the worst. He also has one shutout on the books against a good team in the Utah Hockey Club. If Forsberg plays his best game, Ottawa will have a great chance to win.

Final Blues-Senators Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, and I think it will end up being close. I am going to take the Blues to keep the game within a goal.

Final Blues-Senators Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-196)