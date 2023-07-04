UFC 290 is just four days away and it has already taken some major hits now one of the UFC's top prospects Bo Nickal is searching for a new opponent after Tresean Gore had to pull out due to injury.

Bo Nickal is need of a new opponent for this weekend’s UFC 290 card, sources say. His opponent Tresean Gore is out due to injury. UFC is working on keeping Nickal on the card, I’m told. Hoping to finalize a new bout today. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 4, 2023

Bo Nickal was one of the biggest free agent signings in quite some time of the UFC and is such a draw that he is already fighting on main cards on the biggest PPVs of the year like UFC 290. This was the perfect matchup for Nickal to test his skills out against a tough fighter like Tresean Gore who has shown to have power and good defensive grappling skills to make it a tough fight.

It's going to be tough for the UFC to find a replacement to take this fight on just a day's notice against the caliber of fighter Bo Nickal. Nickal is an exceptional wrestler that has been major strides in his Jiu-Jitsu and striking he is becoming more and more dangerous in each and every fight.

There may be some big names that would be willing to take the fight against the UFC's most prized possession but the chances of Dana White and the UFC brass giving Nickal a tough fight on day's notice seems to be very slim. The UFC will most likely have to look at fighters outside of the UFC on the regional scene and give them their chance to fight for the biggest MMA organization in the world.

This marks the second major fight that has been blown up due to injury when Sean Brady had to withdraw from his fight with Jack Della Maddalena. Now Jack Della Maddalena will be fighting newcomer Josiah Harrell this weekend at UFC 290 and it's looking like the UFC will have to go the same route if they want to get a new opponent this late in the week to take on Bo Nickal.

We just have to wait and see what Dana White and the UFC brass will do to keep Bo Nickal on the card. The fight fans are certainly hoping they get something done before fight day because if not this will be a major blow to this already stacked PPV event which comes to you live from Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 8th.