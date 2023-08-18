Podcaster Bobbi Althoff, who gained attention for her awkward interview with Drake that went viral last month, is setting the record straight amid speculation of a romantic involvement between them. Addressing the rumors of a supposed fling that led to a falling out, Althoff took to her Instagram Story to share a direct message exchange she had with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, PageSix reports.

Bobbi Althoff responds to rumors that she hooked up with Drake pic.twitter.com/EvG4L6CH5S — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) August 16, 2023

Portnoy's message read, “My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.” Althoff's response clarified the situation, saying, “I am not commenting publicly but off the record, you’re right that is not true.”

Althoff went further to express her regret for appearing on Portnoy's podcast. In her Instagram Story, she wrote, “I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it.” She also shared the uncensored direct message exchange between her and Dave Portnoy to put an end to the speculation.

After attending Drake's concert in Los Angeles, Althoff posted a video of herself at the venue, appearing unamused with her arms crossed. Despite her concert reaction video still being online, her viral interview episode with Drake has been removed from various platforms.

Her podcast episode featuring the interview with Drake was gaining traction on Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Althoff had secured the interview by directly messaging Drake, a significant get for her podcast, titled “The Really Good Podcast.”

Amidst the rumors and speculations, Bobbi Althoff's actions on social media and her clarification through direct messages indicate her commitment to dispel any misinformation regarding her alleged involvement with Drake.