The Boise State Broncos take on the Colorado State Rams.

The Boise State Broncos were in real trouble last week. The San Jose State Spartans got the jump on them in Boise, creating a very nervous and unsettled home crowd. Boise State entered that game having already lost three games in the 2023 season. The Broncos had already eliminated themselves from the running for the Group of Five championship and a New Year's Six bowl game. The one prize left for them to pursue was and is the Mountain West championship. A conference title is the one thing Boise State can still grab. The Broncos' three losses were all out of the conference. Losing to San Jose State would have been a devastating moment because it would have represented a conference loss for Boise State. Down 27-14 at halftime, this team faced a gut-check moment.

It responded well.

Boise State shut out the San Jose State offense in the second half and scored 21 points en route to a 35-27 victory. The full 60-minute performance was shaky, but the ability to mount a big second-half comeback should give this team confidence for the road ahead. This Colorado State game might tell us a lot about the real Boise State this season: a tease, or a late-blooming team which is ready to hit its stride.

Here are the Boise State-Colorado State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-Colorado State Odds

Boise State Broncos: -8.5 (-110)

Colorado State Rams: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 60.5 (-114)

Under: 60.5 (-106)

How To Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

Time: 9:45 pm ET / 6:45 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The comeback against San Jose State is exactly what Boise State needed. The shaky performance isn't what BSU needed, but this team needed fresh reason to believe in itself and trust that it can overcome negative in-game events. Boise State did not handle negative in-game occurrences well in its losses to UCF and Memphis. By coming back from a 13-point deficit against San Jose State, Boise State authored a different story and gave everyone in that locker room new reason to believe again. Boise State was uncertain and doubting and hesitant for much of the season, including and especially in the first half against San Jose State. You might now see a new and much sharper Boise State team in this game. If the Broncos are reborn, they will beat Colorado State by a large margin.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams outplayed Deion Sanders' Colorado team a few weeks ago. Some people might have moved on from that game and forgotten about it, but that contest showed that Colorado State could play with a very talented opponent on the road. This team is capable of playing at a high level. It led Colorado by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter of that game on the road in Boulder. If that version of Colorado State — or anything close to it — shows up in this game, the Rams will definitely cover the spread.

Final Boise State-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The Boise State comeback against San Jose State should prove to be a decisive moment and a turning point which unleashes BSU's best football. Take Boise State here.

