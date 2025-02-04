ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-UNLV.

Boise State and UNLV met last month. The Broncos won easily and seemed to be on their way to a big year in the Mountain West. It hasn't turned out that way. The Broncos have gone through a rough patch and are in fifth place in the conference with four losses in Mountain West play. Boise State's offense has not performed especially well this season. Opponents have been able to hold BSU in the 60s on a number of occasions. The Broncos have not gotten the level of consistency they would expect at that end of the floor. New Mexico and Utah State have been able to gain separation from most of the Mountain West. Boise State doesn't have a realistic shot at the Mountain West title, and it's only the first week of February. The Broncos had hoped they would have a much better chance of winning the Mountain West championship at this point in the season — they might not have expected to be the favorite, but they certainly thought they would be more in the center of the title chase than they are right now. BSU will need New Mexico to lose a few games in the next few weeks in order to have any shot at a title run down the stretch. For the moment, all the Broncos can do is try to sweep UNLV and handle their own business for the moment.

Here are the Boise State-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-UNLV Odds

Boise State: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

UNLV: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs UNLV

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UNLV Rebels are a mess. They remain a mess. This program has gone 11 years without making the NCAA Tournament, and this team is about to extend that drought to 12. It is unfathomable to live in a world where UNLV basketball is this mediocre for this long a period of time. The Rebels always seem to have a brief period of time in a season when they begin to put the pieces together and suggest that they might be close to figuring things out. That period came two weeks ago, when UNLV beat Utah State and San Diego State and had a real chance to make a run at an NCAA tourney bid. Then, however, the wheels fell off. UNLV suffered a gut-punch loss at home to Wyoming. The Rebels battled hard in their next game against first-place New Mexico, but they fell short. All the momentum they had developed with the two big wins had immediately vanished. UNLV then lost at Nevada this past Saturday to essentially drive home the final nail in the coffin. UNLV won't make the NCAA Tournament unless it wins the Mountain West Tournament. This team is going nowhere. Boise State is better and now has more to play for than the Rebels.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV is not a good team, but part of the Rebels' identity in this era of mediocrity is that just when you're ready to completely give up on them, they will grab an upset win you're not expecting. The Utah State and San Diego State wins fit into that description. A win here over Boise State would be very UNLV in modern times: Win when the game doesn't matter as much as it could or should. It would be very appropriate and not that shocking at all.

Our lean is to Boise State, but these two teams have been tricky to bet on this season, so we recommend you stay away from this game and use caution when making a live in-game bet if you're thinking about one.

Final Boise State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: Boise State -2.5