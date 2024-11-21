ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Boise State-Wyoming predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-Wyoming.

The Boise State Broncos continue to push closer to a College Football Playoff berth. The Broncos are in the driver's seat in the Mountain West Conference. They also know that if Army loses to Notre Dame on Saturday, they will move to the front of the line in the Group of Five race, provided that they beat Wyoming. Army beating Notre Dame would not eliminate Boise State from the playoff chase, but it would certainly make BSU's situation a lot more complicated. However, Army is a two-touchdown underdog and is not expected to pull the upset. If things proceed as everyone expects, Boise State should get to the Mountain West Championship Game and should play for the right to make the playoff in a few weeks. It's all right there in front of the Broncos. Now they just need to play good football … which they haven't really done in recent weeks.

Boise State has kept winning, which is the main thing every Saturday. Not every game will go smoothly, and that has certainly been the case for Boise State. However, the Broncos know that they can't keep playing with fire. They beat Nevada — not a good team — at home by only one touchdown two weeks ago. They fell behind San Jose State 14-0 and got roped into a very tricky game before they surged down the stretch to win by a deceptively large margin. Boise State needs to put the hammer down early, which not only makes winning easier and reduces drama, but also gives the Broncos a chance to rest their starters in the third and fourth quarters of these late-season games, which will keep starters fresh for the really big games down the line: the Mountain West Championship Game, of course, then a potential playoff game. If Boise State not only wants to make the playoff, but also be competitive in the playoff, that journey needs to start right now. Winning games efficiently and giving Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty a rest in the fourth quarter will set up the Broncos to make a real run at a playoff victory. If the Broncos want to aim high, they need to not get drawn into a long, messy, draining game against a lower-tier opponent such as Wyoming.

Boise State-Wyoming Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Boise State won, 32-7.

Overall Series: Boise State leads the all-time series, 17-1.

Here are the Boise State-Wyoming College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-Wyoming Odds

Boise State: -22.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -2500

Wyoming: +22.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +1100

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs Wyoming

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos have not played well the past few weeks. They are bound to be better, bound to be sharper, bound to play with more urgency than what we have seen against Nevada and San Jose State. They know the stakes are high, and we know that Wyoming is not a good team. Boise State is ready to win big again.

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

The sloppy, distracted Boise State Broncos are playing like a team which is feeling the pressure of trying to make the playoff. As long as Boise State doesn't wake up and doesn't play significantly better this week, Wyoming should be able to stay moderately close. The Cowboys could lose by three touchdowns — 21 points — and still cover.

Final Boise State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Boise State, but we don't trust the Broncos, given how poorly they have played. Pass on this one.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Boise State-Wyoming Prediction & Pick: Boise State -22.5