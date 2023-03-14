Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Bobby Okereke’s contract with the Giants is four years, $40 million with $22 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Okereke becomes the face of the Giants linebacker group, which was viewed as one of the main areas to upgrade this offseason.

Okereke posted a 73.3 PFF grade in 2022, with 112 solo tackles and 36 assisted tackles. He should be a strong presence when defending the run, which was desperately needed in Wink Martindale’s scheme.

Wink Martindale’s defense allowed 146.3 rushing yards per game last season, and allowed 268 rushing yards in a Divisional Round playoff loss to the Eagles. Many thought that this was due to the play of the linebacker group, and the Giants are addressing that with the signing of Okereke.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Interestingly, Okereke had a great game when the Giants played the Colts in January. He made 17 tackles in the game, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Giants made some other moves today as well, agreeing to terms with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle RaKeem Nunez-Roches and re-signing running back Matt Breida.

RaKeem Nunez-Roches should be a depth signing on the defensive line. He should help the team’s run defense as well. The Giants wanted to add some depth on the defensive line behind Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

Matt Breida should be a backup to Saquon Barkley, who was franchise tagged by the Giants last week just after the team agreed to a contract with quarterback Daniel Jones.