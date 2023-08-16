For months, conference realignment has dominated college football headlines with how drastically it has changed the landscape of the sport. With the release of the AP preseason top 25 earlier this week, though, we're finally at a point where we can start talking about football itself, rather than the behind-the-scenes stuff. Below, we will lay out the Top 25 Power Rankings.

This college football season is shaping up to be a very exciting one, and potentially the end of an era. With most of the big realignment moves and the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams taking place next year, the 2023 season could be the last of the sport's current form. For that reason, it's important to cherish this season while we have it.

With that said, it's preseason ranking time and we would be remiss if we didn't throw our hat into the ring. So, here are our top 25 teams heading into the 2023 season.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

There shouldn't be too much debate over which team claims first on our top 25 power rankings. Georgia has been the most dominant team in college football over the last two years, winning back-to-back titles while losing just one game in that time. Even with the Bulldogs replacing key players like quarterback Stetson Bennett, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and linebacker Nolan Smith, their immense depth should make for a relatively smooth transition. With a ridiculously easy schedule, it'd be shocking if Georgia didn't make it back to the CFP.

2. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan has made the CFP in each of the past two seasons but fell in the semifinals both times. As the Wolverines continue looking for that elusive national championship success, this season may be their best shot. The Wolverines return promising quarterback J.J. McCarthy, their two-star running backs in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and a physical defense that can stifle opposing offenses. Michigan has a fairly easy schedule to start out, but with late-season matchups against Penn State and Ohio State, the Wolverines will have to claw for their third straight CFP berth.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

There are two questions surrounding Ohio State heading into this season. The first is who will replace star quarterback C.J. Stroud, as the competition between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown is still ongoing. The second is whether or not Ryan Day and the Buckeyes can beat the arch-rival Wolverines after losses in back-to-back years. Even with those concerns, the Buckeyes still have arguably the best roster in the country with arguably college football's best player in receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State has a very tough road to the playoff, though, with road games against Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Michigan alongside a home date with Penn State.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

This may be the most uncertainty Alabama has faced in over 15 years. The Crimson Tide lost Bryce Young, arguably the best quarterback in school history, and no clear replacement has emerged just yet. On top of that, they are breaking in two new coordinators in offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, replacing Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding respectively. That said, Alabama's recruiting remains as strong as ever and Nick Saban is still the greatest coach in college football history, so writing off the Crimson Tide now would be foolish. The good news for the Crimson Tide have four of their five games against preseason top 25 teams at home, and everyone knows how tough it is to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

5. USC Trojans

Lincoln Riley came oh so close to leading USC to the CFP in Year 1, but a blowout loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game ended that dream. With Heisman-winner Caleb Williams back in the fold and a strong set of receivers, the Trojans' offense will be a nightmare to defend once again. However, the Trojans' rebuilt defense must improve after allowing far too many yards and points last season. Games against Notre Dame, Utah, Washington and Oregon will be USC's biggest hurdles to making its first CFP appearance. They deserve No. 5 in the Top 25 power rankings.

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

If not for sharing a division with Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State could've very well made the CFP last season. With a seemingly stronger squad this season, the Nittany Lions are looking to make serious noise this season. The main difference this season is under center, with the talented Drew Allar taking over for longtime signal-caller Sean Clifford. Otherwise, Penn State returns a strong run game and dominant defense and looks to be a major threat. The Nittany Lions no doubt have their rematches with the Buckeyes and Wolverines on their calendar.

7. LSU Tigers

LSU had a great first year under Brian Kelly, finishing 10-4 and earning a shocking win over Alabama. In Year 2 under Kelly, the Tigers have their eyes set on the CFP. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is a projected Heisman candidate, and the defense looks strong with returning pass-rusher Harold Perkins Jr. leading the way. LSU's toughest tests include a neutral-site game against Florida State to open the season, as well as later contests against Ole Miss, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

8. Florida State Seminoles

Florida State closed last season on a six-game win streak, and with most of their key players returning for another year plus a huge transfer class, the Seminoles are looking to get back to their old glory. The offense features stars such as quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and receiver Johnny Wilson. On defense, star pass-rusher Jared Verse leads a unit that allowed the fewest yards in the ACC. Florida State's toughest tests both come early, with the game against LSU in Orlando and a road match against Clemson a few weeks later.

9. Washington Huskies

Washington finished last season with an outstanding 11-2 record, but the Huskies have bigger goals in mind this year. Star signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. returns after a breakout first season with the Huskies, and having two great receivers in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan makes his job that much easier. The Huskies have a difficult road with games against Oregon, USC, Utah and Oregon State, but they are undoubtedly contenders in the Pac-12 and just sneak into the top 25 power rankings.

10. Clemson Tigers

Clemson has dominated the ACC for nearly a decade now, and even if there's tougher competition this season, it's still the Tigers' conference until someone takes it from them. The Tigers' biggest change this season has to be with coaching, as after two years in a row with underwhelming offense, they hired offensive guru Garrett Riley to lead the unit. Of course, the players on the field are still just as impressive thanks to continued excellent recruiting. Clemson caught a very luck break as their toughest games against Florida State, Notre Dame, and North Carolina are all at home, where they've rarely lost in recent years.

11. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee put itself back on the map in 2022, finishing 11-2 and beating Alabama thanks to a high-flying offense led by quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker may be gone, but new signal-caller Joe Milton has a ton of hype around him thanks to his cannon for an arm. The defense will have to be better this season after allowing nearly 400 yards a game, though. The Volunteers' toughest tests include games against Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia.

12. Texas Longhorns

Every year, Texas receives a ton of hype, and fans declare “we're back.” While we're not quite sold on the Longhorns as true title contenders, they could definitely make some noise and win the Big 12. Quinn Ewers had a bit of a shaky first season at Texas, but with a ton of weapons around him, he's expected to make a big leap this season. On defense, pass-rusher Jaylan Ford returns to lead the way after posting 119 tackles last season. The Longhorns face tough challenges with games against Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas State and TCU.

13. Utah Utes

Utah has won the Pac-12 in each of the last two seasons, and they're now seeking three straight titles before leaving for the Big 12 next year. The Utes return quarterback Cameron Rising for yet another year, but there are some question marks with his supporting cast. They face four other ranked teams in conference play, and some other games may prove tricky as well.

14. Oregon Ducks

Oregon was in playoff contention for much of the season before a disappointing finish derailed their chances. With star quarterback Bo Nix coming back for another year, the Ducks will be looking to finish the job this time. The offensive line, which was a problem for the Ducks last year, has been reinforced through the transfer portal. The road through the Pac-12 will be tough, though, with four games against ranked teams.

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman got off to a rocky start as Notre Dame's coach but rebounded nicely to win nine of his final 11 games last year. This season, the Fighting Irish have a shiny new quarterback in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman to lead the offense. Their three biggest games against Ohio State, USC, and Clemson will ultimately define the season.

16. Kansas State Wildcats

The defending Big 12 champions look to be a threat once again in the new-look conference. Kansas State lost star running back Deuce Vaughn, but Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward is a great replacement. Quarterback Will Howard should also transition to the starting job seamlessly after filling in quite often throughout his career. The Wildcats have just two games against ranked teams, hosting TCU and then traveling to Texas.

17. Oregon State Beavers

After years of struggles, Oregon State broke out to go 10-3 in 2022, including a thrashing of Florida in the bowl game. The Beavers thrived on their bruising running game, and with their three leading rushers returning, that should remain intact this season. Additionally, the passing game could improve dramatically with Clemson transfer D.J. Uiagalelei under center. Oregon State's biggest tests come at the end of the season with back-to-back games against Washington and Oregon.

18. TCU Horned Frogs

Last year's runner-ups are due for regression this season, but that doesn't mean they won't be competitive. TCU put in work in the transfer portal to help shore up its losses, which should help it compete for the Big 12 title again. The Horned Frogs' tough late-season stretch with games against Kansas State, Texas, and Oklahoma will be the true test for this rebuilt squad who come in at No. 18 on the Top 25 Power Rankings.

19. Oklahoma Sooners

Year 1 of the Brent Venables era was somewhat of a flop, as Oklahoma recorded its first losing season of the 21st Century. However, this season will be the true test as Venables has now had a full year to get settled. While the Sooners' offense led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel has few questions, the defense is a much bigger question mark, although Venables' past coaching experience should help out. The Sooners also got a relatively easy draw in their final Big 12 season, with Texas and TCU being their only ranked opponents.

20. North Carolina Tar Heels

There is one man who will define North Carolina's season: star quarterback Drake Maye. The projected top NFL draft pick had a magnificent freshman season, and he will have to repeat that performance for the Tar Heels to compete for an ACC title. The defense also leaves a lot to be desired after allowing over 30 points per game last season. North Carolina's only currently-ranked opponent is Clemson, but other opponents such as South Carolina, Miami, and Pittsburgh could prove tricky as well.

21. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin's squad got off to a blazing 7-0 start last season but stumbled and lost five of their last six contests. Running back Quinshon Judkins, who led the SEC in rushing, returns to lead the offense, and Ole Miss brought in some added depth at quarterback. The improvement of the defense, which allowed 31.3 points per game last season, will be crucial to the Rebels' success this season. Ole Miss has a very tough schedule this season, with ranked matchups against Tulane, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and Georgia.

22. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin may be one of the most intriguing teams in the country this season. New coach Luke Fickell has completely transformed the offense with the addition of coordinator Phil Longo and SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai, and the return of star running back Braelon Allen is huge. However, it's always tough for a team to radically change its identity in a single offseason. The Badgers at least drew an easier schedule to help ease the transition, with Iowa and Ohio State being their only ranked opponents.

23. Tulane Green Wave

Tulane's turnaround last season was nothing short of remarkable. After winning just two games the year before, the Green Wave went 12-2 and upset USC in the Cotton Bowl as the best Group of Five team in the country. With quarterback Michael Pratt back in the fold, Tulane is probably the favorite to reign atop the Group of Five once again. The Week 2 home game against Ole Miss may be one of the biggest games in Tulane's recent history.

24. Texas Tech Red Raiders

After winning its final four games in 2022, Texas Tech has notably higher expectations this season than in years past. The Red Raiders return starting quarterback Tyler Shough, and the defense looks much improved this year. In a wide-open Big 12, the Red Raiders could make some noise. It won't be easy, though, as they have ranked games against Oregon, Kansas State, TCU and Texas.

25. South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina isn't ranked in either the AP or Coaches polls, but we'll throw a bone on our rankings. Besides, the Gamecocks finished last season hot with wins over Tennessee and Clemson, both top 10 teams at the time. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, who really came into his own late last season, returns for another go and should be even better. The Gamecocks do have a very tough schedule, though, facing North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Clemson as ranked opponents.