Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman is reportedly joining FS1 to play a role in the show “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

There is an open spot on Undisputed now, as Skip Bayless and FS1 will look to fill the void that is left by the departure of Shannon Sharpe.

Richard Sherman will debate with Bayless in 50-100 shows a year, with most of them coming during football season, according to Marchand. He will retain his role on Amazon Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football.”

There were plenty of reactions to the news on Twitter, and they were mixed. Let's get to them.

A number of those reactions were negative.

Didn’t watch before won’t watch now. — Smart T. Jones (@exhaustedBS) August 7, 2023

Not feeling it, oil and water. — M. Dyer (@M_Dyer72) August 7, 2023

Lmao Undisputed is so done 😂😂 Sherman ain't saving that shit Skip NEEDS Shannon on that show — black (@stonecoldblk) August 7, 2023

However, there were some positive reactions, or at least expressed excitement for some heated arguments.

The debate stage has been set! While the show definitely won’t feel the same, I look forward to watching these two go head to head. — Mike Johnson (@412MikeJohnson) August 7, 2023

It will certainly be interesting to see how the show goes when Sherman is on. A deal is not signed yet, but one is agreed to, according to Marchand.

FS1 will presumably still have to find another host to go at it with Bayless on other dates. FS1 is reportedly interested in former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, according to Marchand. Keyshawn Johnson is a former No. 1 overall pick and won the 2002 Super Bowl. He was recently laid off by ESPN, and had five years of his $18 million contract remaining, according to Marchand.

ESPN still owes Johnson the rest of the money remaining on his contract according to Marchand. Because of that, Johnson might not be desperate to jump at the first opportunity, but Undisputed could be attractive to him.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see what happens for the future of the show.