Skip Bayless has lived off a career by criticizing professional sports personalities. Whether they are an athlete or an executive of the game, a feature in Undisputed and the commentary that came along with it seemed inevitable. Richard Sherman had been holding off on being part of Bayless' show after a long time. Although, the NFL legend for the Seattle Seahawks may have changed his mind in such a drastic fashion.

Richard Sherman will be joining Skip Bayless as they both become constant partners at Undisputed. The Seahawks legend seemed to have agreed on a contract with FS1 to join the show. A contract has not been officially signed but terms have been agreed upon.

Richard Sherman has reportedly agreed to become a part of FS1’s “Undisputed” with host Skip Bayless, per @AndrewMarchand. Sherman will debate Bayless on 50-100 shows per year, primarily during football season. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aKbMRlqpf4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 7, 2023

The move to join the show is shocking for most fans. The retired NFL player had massive beef with the sports personality. All of it is rooted back in his career after getting blasted by Bayless on multiple occasions. Furthermore, this all reached its peak when Sherman joined First Take with Stephen A Smith.

“[Skip], address me as ‘All-Pro Stanford graduate’ because those are accomplishments you can aspire to, you will never accomplish… In my 24 years of life, I’m better at life than you.” Richard Sherman to Skip Bayless in 2013 😳 (h/t @MySportsUpdate)pic.twitter.com/nWj0TrFwJy https://t.co/AAItiRozdd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 7, 2023

He would proceed to call Skip Bayless worthless as the personality had never achieved anything in his life. Sherman heard a reply from the host and it was not savory. He claimed that his hosting and other ventures have done more for football than the Seattle legend.

Takes are going to be heated as Undisputed returns to TV screens for the NFL season. Overall, the addition of Richard Sherman adds more tension and a player perspective. Will this workout for the better of both parties?